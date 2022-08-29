Peacock has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming original film, Bosco.

Set to premiere on Feb. 2, the film is about the real-life story of Quawntay “Bosco” Adams, who was sentenced to 35 years for attempting to possess marijuana– and escaped to attend his child’s birth. It is based Adams’ book, Chasin Freedum.

Here’s the official synopsis: In 2006 over two million Americans were incarcerated but only one managed to escape a federal maximum-security wing while under 24-hour surveillance – Quawntay “Bosco” Adams. For the chance to be at his first child’s birth, he planned an ingenious escape with the help of a lonely Missouri woman that he meets by replying to a personal ad.

Led by Joseph as Adams, the film also stars Nikki Blonsky, Theo Rossi, Thomas Jane, Tyrese Gibson and Vivica A. Fox.

The film will also feature original music from hip-hop artists such as Snoop Dogg, French Montana, The Game, DDG and more.

Directed by Nicholas Manuel Pino in his feature debut, the film is executive produced by David Ayer and Chris Long and produced by Adams, Darryll C. Scott, Justin Steele, and Patrick McErlean. Evergreen Valley Productions and Fluke Studios are behind the film.

Watch the trailer below:

