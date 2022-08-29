Peacock’s new polyamorous dating series, Couple To Throuple, has dropped its first trailer.

Set to unfold in weekly batches of three, the 10-episode season first premieres on Thursday, Feb. 8. The series is hosted by Scott Evans and “guided” by sex and relationship expert, Shamyra Howard.



Per the official description, the show “follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.”

Executive producers are Matthew Cox, Katy Fox, James Lessell, and Tom O’Brien. The show is produced by Naked, a Fremantle label.

Learn more about the cast of Couple to Throuple below:

Couples:

Couple 1

Ashmal Ali

Age: 27

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Rehman Bhatti

Age: 31

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan



Couple 2

Brittne Babe

Age: 28

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Sean Williams

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, California



Couple 3

Corey Potter

Age: 29

Hometown: Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Wilder Bunke

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles, California



Couple 4

Lauren Bair

Age: 29

Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona

Dylan Bair

Age: 32

Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona

Single Women

Sanu Stevens

Age: 23

Hometown: Maryland



Darrien Seqqoya

Age: 27

Hometown: Los Angeles, California



Jess Olson

Age: 34

Hometown: Dallas, Texas



Denyse Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah



Peach (Dejha Blackmon)

Age: 27

Hometown: Miami, Florida



Becca Calb

Age: 28

Hometown: Calgary AB, Canada



Mia Pheonix

Age: 27

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah



Sadie Clark

Age: 30

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York



Lina Chang

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Single Men

Chris Fenlon

Age: 33

Hometown: San Diego, California



Jonathan Intriago

Age: 27

Hometown: Queens, New York



Francis Ford Jr.

Age: 27

Hometown: Washington, DC



Frank Edward

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Check out the trailer below: