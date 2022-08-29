Peacock’s new polyamorous dating series, Couple To Throuple, has dropped its first trailer.
Set to unfold in weekly batches of three, the 10-episode season first premieres on Thursday, Feb. 8. The series is hosted by Scott Evans and “guided” by sex and relationship expert, Shamyra Howard.
Per the official description, the show “follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.”
Executive producers are Matthew Cox, Katy Fox, James Lessell, and Tom O’Brien. The show is produced by Naked, a Fremantle label.
Learn more about the cast of Couple to Throuple below:
Couples:
Couple 1
Ashmal Ali
Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Rehman Bhatti
Age: 31
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Couple 2
Brittne Babe
Age: 28
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Sean Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Couple 3
Corey Potter
Age: 29
Hometown: Great Barrington, Massachusetts
Wilder Bunke
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Couple 4
Lauren Bair
Age: 29
Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona
Dylan Bair
Age: 32
Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona
Single Women
Sanu Stevens
Age: 23
Hometown: Maryland
Darrien Seqqoya
Age: 27
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Jess Olson
Age: 34
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Denyse Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Peach (Dejha Blackmon)
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Becca Calb
Age: 28
Hometown: Calgary AB, Canada
Mia Pheonix
Age: 27
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Sadie Clark
Age: 30
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Lina Chang
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Single Men
Chris Fenlon
Age: 33
Hometown: San Diego, California
Jonathan Intriago
Age: 27
Hometown: Queens, New York
Francis Ford Jr.
Age: 27
Hometown: Washington, DC
Frank Edward
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Check out the trailer below: