Peacock’s new polyamorous dating series, Couple To Throuple, has dropped its first trailer.

Set to unfold in weekly batches of three, the 10-episode season first premieres on Thursday, Feb. 8. The series is hosted by Scott Evans and “guided” by sex and relationship expert, Shamyra Howard.

Per the official description, the show “follows four curious couples through the world of polyamory as they experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. Set at a remote tropical resort, the couples will meet, mingle, and date a group of singles, many of whom are experienced in polyamory. With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match. At the end of their time in paradise, the couples will decide if their hearts have room for more than just “the one” and commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately.”

Executive producers are Matthew Cox, Katy Fox, James Lessell, and Tom O’Brien. The show is produced by Naked, a Fremantle label.

Learn more about the cast of Couple to Throuple below:

Couples:

Couple 1
Ashmal Ali
Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Rehman Bhatti
Age: 31
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan


Couple 2
Brittne Babe
Age: 28
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Sean Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, California


Couple 3
Corey Potter
Age: 29
Hometown: Great Barrington, Massachusetts
Wilder Bunke
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, California


Couple 4
Lauren Bair
Age: 29
Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona
Dylan Bair
Age: 32
Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona

Single Women

Sanu Stevens
Age: 23
Hometown: Maryland


Darrien Seqqoya
Age: 27
Hometown: Los Angeles, California


Jess Olson
Age: 34
Hometown: Dallas, Texas


Denyse Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah


Peach (Dejha Blackmon)
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, Florida


Becca Calb
Age: 28
Hometown: Calgary AB, Canada


Mia Pheonix
Age: 27
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah


Sadie Clark
Age: 30
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York


Lina Chang
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Single Men

Chris Fenlon
Age: 33
Hometown: San Diego, California


Jonathan Intriago
Age: 27
Hometown: Queens, New York

Francis Ford Jr.
Age: 27
Hometown: Washington, DC


Frank Edward
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Check out the trailer below: