Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview for Sacrilege: Curse of the Mbirwi, starring Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin.

The Audible original is from creator, director, writer and executive producer Nyasha Hatendi, and it centers on “an African-American family’s journey to Zimbabwe – but a trip meant to reunite and rekindle the bonds of a grieving family, turns deadly when the actions of a guilt-ridden teenager unleashes an ancient evil.”

What is the podcast about?

The full description for the project, which is available in Dolby Atmos, says that it “follows the Wallace family’s journey from Detroit to a luxury safari in Zimbabwe, Africa that descends into a terrifying nightmare. After unknowingly desecrating a sacred burial ground, 17-year-old Dashon Wallace (McLaughlin) and his family become targets of the Mbirwi, an ancient spirit summoned to protect the local community from the invasion of foreigners. As the shape-shifting Mbirwi hunts them down through an unforgiving landscape, family secrets and personal demons come to the surface, forcing all of the characters to confront their deepest fears. Weaving throughout themes of cultural dissonance, colonial legacy, and the complexities of the relationship between African-American identity and Africa, the audio drama is a thrilling and deeply thoughtful tale of survival, sacrifice, and redemption.”

Who else stars in ‘Sacrilege: Curse Of The Mbirwi’

The cast also includes Kevin Carroll, Christina Elmore, Jessica Mikayla, Tongayi Chirisa, Charmaine Bingwa, Denise Khumalo, Sibongile Mlambo, Katherine McNamara, Nomsa L. Mlambo, and musical artists Tapiwa Mutingwende (professionally known as Tapz Gallantino) and Tendai Maduwa. The first episode dropped on Thursday.

Check out the exclusive clip below: