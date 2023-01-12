Stevie Wonder talks about how his Blackness influences his songwriting and views on love in the new Audible original podcast series, The Wonder of Stevie, now available for listening on Audible. Blavity has an exclusive preview of the podcast below.

Journalist and culture critic Wesley Morris hosts Audible and Higher Ground Productions‘ series giving the inside track on Wonder’s life and artistry. In the exclusive clip below, Morris asks Wonder about the concept of love and how he approaches love in his songs, especially as a Black man. Morris states that writing love songs as a Black man is a somewhat radical act in the face of racism and discrimination. Wonder said that for him, writing about love is a part of who he is and who he aspires to be.

Photo: Audible

“As a Black man, I’ve always felt good about love and loving someone and being in love or writing songs about love,” he said.

“I wanted everyone to relate to just how important love is and so when we can really connect to love, and we can watch the news, and we can hear about…a little baby whether they be white, Black, brown, whatever color they might be, being burned up in a fire, it’s going to hurt you. It doesn’t matter what it is. That’s when you really love. When you really love, that’s the focus of what you are.”

Wonder also added that there are two forces in the world we must choose from: “One that’s positive that’ll move you forward, and one that’s negative that will always keep you in the same place for as long as you take yourself to that lower level.”

Along with conversations with Wonder, Morris also talks with celebrity friends and fans of Wonder’s, including former Pres. Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama (who also produce through Higher Ground), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (who also produces through Two One Five Entertaiment), Smokey Robinson, Dionne Warwick, King Britt, Babyface, Bob Margouleff, Jimmy Jam, Ray Parker Jr., Janelle Monáe, Mereba, Yolanda Adams, Greg Phillinganes, Rick McLaughlin, Will Butler, Deniece Williams, journalists Robert Christgau, Maureen Orth, Alex Pappademas and Brittany Luse, art curator Thelma Golden, artist Lorna Simpson, activist Michaela Angela Davis, and entertainment executive Suzanne de Passe.

The seven-episode series also includes over 40 songs from Wonder’s albums, with the final episode bringing Wonder and Barack Obama together with Morris in the studio to talk about the issues and wonder (pun intended) of the current times, as well as Wonder’s legacy. Barack and Wonder also sing Golden Lady together.

“The first album I ever bought with my own money was Talking Book, by Stevie Wonder,” Barack said in a statement. “Since then, his music has brought warmth and humanity to my life, just like it has for so many others. With an incredible array of artists, experts, and the legend himself, this podcast gives you an even greater appreciation of Stevie’s genius and his impact on American culture.”

“We all know Stevie Wonder is a legend—the songs, the albums, the melodies take hold in your soul and just won’t let go,” added Michelle. “I’ve been a fan of his for as long as I can remember. That’s why this podcast was so surprising — Wesley walks us through the full magnitude of his work, uncovering how Stevie’s magic has shaped not just the world of music, but the world itself.”

Wonder also said in a statement how he’s thankful for being able to share his gift with the world.

“The only gift that’s greater is my being able to thank God for every note, every lyric, every song, that I have been given to share forever with the world,” he said. “As I reflect back on some of my fondest and proudest moments on this music journey, I am beyond humbled to have those that I respect and deeply cherish, show me the kind of love that I can hear and feel in their voices.”

“Stevie is someone who I have looked up to for as long as I can remember, and his continued impact on music, in the 1970s and now, is undeniable,” added Thompson. “It was a no-brainer to join the production of this comprehensive study of some of my favorite Stevie Wonder tracks through Two One Five Entertainment. More importantly, I’m humbled to be a part of this historic conversation with a fellow Philly native in Wesley. I’m looking forward to reintroducing the incomparable passion in Stevie’s work to listeners old and new.”

Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, also stated who bringing this podcast series to Audible’s listeners continues their mission of telling some of the most important stories of our world.

“Stevie Wonder’s voice has been part of the soundtrack of our lives for the past 60 years, and this is the first authorized account of his iconic and singular life story. As a creator-focused company, Audible recognizes the power of audio to tell the most important and enduring stories of our time,” she said. “We’re incredibly proud to bring Wonder’s legacy to listeners globally, and who better than the acclaimed Wesley Morris to guide us through such a vividly rendered and spectacularly original narrative? This series is so full of joy – it’s a true celebration of musical storytelling.”

Audacy’s Pineapple Street Studios produces with with Higher Ground Productions and Two One Five Entertainment. Wonder executive produces.