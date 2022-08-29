Carrie Bernans, an actress and stuntwoman who appeared in Black Panther and 2023’s The Color Purple sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car less than two hours into 2024.
Shortly after ringing in 2024, Bernans was walking on the sidewalk with a friend when a car allegedly ran over her, TV Insider reported. The driver’s vehicle unexpectedly hopped the curb and slammed into an outdoor dining shed of Chirp while trying to escape. When the suspect reversed to leave after the crash, police cars quickly closed in on the driver.
The accident left Bernans unconscious and trapped on the ground under a food stand. When medical help arrived, she was taken to a nearby hospital where she immediately went into surgery. She was left with chipped teeth, broken bones, scratches and bruises across her face and body. Her mother, Patricia Lee, posted graphic pictures and a video of the Marvel star’s current physical condition as she continues to recover via Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident,” Lee’s post began. “Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening.”
She continued, “She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year’s incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself.”
Lee went on to say that the scary collision hadn’t knocked the thespian’s faith as she was in good spirits despite her circumstances. Furthermore, she said her daughter believes this is a part of God’s plans for her life and she’s eager to see what’s on the other side as 2024 unfolds.
The post ended with Bernans’ mom asking fans to share the best dental practices in Atlanta and Los Angeles to consider for reconstructive dental surgery. She also noted that her daughter’s son, who is almost eight months old, thankfully wasn’t with her during the accident.
In addition, eight other people endured injuries at the scene; at the moment, there are no updates regarding charges the driver will face.
In the meantime, Lee posted a GoFundMe page to help raise $50,000 to pay for Bernans’ teeth reconstruction, medical bills for her multiple surgeries, therapy, her son’s childcare during recovery, and other financial obligations while she’s unable to work. So far, nearly $3,000 has been raised via the fundraiser.
View this post on Instagram