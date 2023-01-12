Danielle Deadwyler is chasing after Jason Bateman in the teaser trailer for the upcoming Netflix holiday thriller, Carry-On. Sinqua Walls also features, with Taron Egerton starring.

Egerton plays a TSA agent who comes up against Bateman’s character, “a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight,” according to the logline.

Who else stars in ‘Carry-On’?

The film also stars Sofia Carson, Logan Marshall-Green, Dean Norris, Gil Perez-Abraham, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson and Josh Brener.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs from a script with TJ Fixman. Executive producers include Holly Bario, Brian Williams, Jaume Collet-Serra, Seth William Meier and Scott Greenberg. Dylan Clark produces.

When does ‘Carry-On’ premiere?

Watch the teaser trailer below. Carry-On comes to Netflix on Dec. 13.

Check out newly-released film stills below:

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix