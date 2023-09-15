“I think there will always be a portion of the population that despite the knowledge of the tools available to them to avoid getting catfished, they’ll always prefer to look the other way or to ignore red flags,” he said. “That said, I know there are many, many people who, as a result of watching the show or even just being aware of the concept of Catfish, have messaged me and said, ‘Oh my God, you know I’ve been watching your show for years and I just met this guy online or this girl and right away I did an image search or I use some of the tools they use on the show and found out they were lying.’ So I do know it’s helping, which is great, and I am happy to hear that, and I would love it if there was never another catfish scenario and I didn’t have to, you know, help people find out the truth. But, I’d also love if there was no war in the world or that people would stop killing each other, but those are things that, unfortunately, despite most people agreeing shouldn’t happen, still happen, and have for all of human history, so I don’t think catfishing is going away anytime soon.”