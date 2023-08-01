Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview from this week’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

In the below clip, host Steve Harvey and Team Walker Hayes, attempt to answer the survey question, “Steve Harvey should be inducted into the _______ Hall of Fame.”

Here’s the official logline for the episode: “Robin Thicke vs Anthony Anderson and Walker Hayes vs Rachel Bilson” – Hosted by Steve Harvey, Robin Thicke goes up against Anthony Anderson; and later, Walker Hayes and Rachel Bilson compete to win the grand prize for their selected charities.

Hosted by Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud “features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.” This season, the show is hitting the 100-episode mark.

The new episode airs Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Watch the clip below: