During her Coachella performance in April, the 26-year-old star performed two tracks off the project: “FYS” and “Boy Bye.”

According to an interview with Nylon, Trouble in Paradise was mainly recorded in St. Lucia and can be more aptly defined as “a coming-of-age celebration of being a woman and having fun, not taking life too seriously.”

She added, “The story of this album is like when you have a summer fling. You’re a hopeless romantic and you fall in love, deep. You know it won’t last forever, but it feels too good to really care.”