Chloe Bailey, aka has officially announced the release date for her forthcoming sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise.
“a storm is coming. TROUBLE IN PARADISE 8/9 pre-save link in bio,” Chloe said in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
During her Coachella performance in April, the 26-year-old star performed two tracks off the project: “FYS” and “Boy Bye.”
According to an interview with Nylon, Trouble in Paradise was mainly recorded in St. Lucia and can be more aptly defined as “a coming-of-age celebration of being a woman and having fun, not taking life too seriously.”
She added, “The story of this album is like when you have a summer fling. You’re a hopeless romantic and you fall in love, deep. You know it won’t last forever, but it feels too good to really care.”
The project is set to feature Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, YG Marley and more as featured artists, as well as a highly-anticipated reunion with her sister Halle Bailey on a song entitled “Want Me.” It will mark their first duet in three years since their Grammy-nominated album Ungodly Hour.
“It’s weird, because it’s almost like I wrote the song for two without knowing it,” she told Nylon about her duet with Halle. “I was talking to one of my engineers, and she was telling me about this guy and how into her he is, and I was sharing a similar story. I was like ‘But am I that much into him? Why is it that the ones we want don’t want us like this?’ I immediately wrote it down in my notes, and the song wrote itself in, like, five minutes.”
Check out the full track list below:
1. “All I Got (Free Falling)”
2. “Might As Well” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign
3. “Boy Bye”
4. “Redemption”
5. “Temporarily Single”
6. “Rose”
7. “Favorite” Feat. Anderson .Paak
8. “Same Lingerie”
9. “Never Let You Go” Feat. YG Marley
10. “Want Me” Feat. Halle
11. “Moments”
12. “FYS”
13. “Nice Girls Finish Last”
14. “Strawberry Lemonade”
15. “Shake” Feat. Jeremih
16. “Somebody”
View this post on Instagram