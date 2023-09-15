As Season 3 of the Chucky series continues, the show’s three main characters say to buckle up because it’s another wild ride.
“It really all felt like a blur,” Zackary Arthur, who plays Jake Wheeler, told Blavity’s Shadow and Act regarding where the gang left off in the last episode. “We’re in the White House. Chucky just finds out he’s dying, the chandelier drops and crashes, and where we pick up is we’re figuring out what to do next. Because Chucky has once again led this whole masquerade and killed a bunch of people, and where Jake leaves off with that is I guess the Three Amigos….it’s like, that’s another thing that we have to add to our conscience, that we’re responsible for another thing. And man, these poor kids have gone through so much.”
For Alyvia Alyn Lind’s character Lexy Cross, her biggest determination lies in finding her sister.
“I don’t think much has changed for her because her sights are so set on finding her sister,” Lind said. “Nothing else matters. Of course, the chandelier falling was a huge deal and it was terrifying and so scary, but she is just so dead set on finding and saving her sister and kind of being that mother figure to her that she feels like she has to be, now that her parents have died, Miss Fairchild is dead and everybody in her life is dead. She feels like she has one last thing to be responsible for and take care of, so the stakes for her are higher than they’ve ever been.”
At the same time, Lind refers to Lexy as the typical scared teenage girl that anyone would be if they were trying to take on the responsibility of a million people dying at the hands of a doll.
“I think Donald did a good job of making three kinds of different characters,” Björgvin Arnarson, who plays Devon Evans, said. “They all kind of have their own interests and characteristics, and I think when I started the show I kind of felt like Devon was like me, and then after doing more, I’m like, ‘This guy is not me at all.’”
“Everybody’s just a different person,” he added. “But, I think he kind of shows humanity a lot in the show. Jake has his own situation and he’s Chucky’s arch nemesis and he started off as a bad person and kind of turns good. Devon, on the other hand, has always been a light in the show. He’s always brought the energy that kept the show from being too sad and broody. There’s some great scenes that showcase this, like the one where I talked with my mom. He’s such a light.”
Chucky Season 3 Part 2 premieres this week on USA Network/Syfy.