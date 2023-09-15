“I don’t think much has changed for her because her sights are so set on finding her sister,” Lind said. “Nothing else matters. Of course, the chandelier falling was a huge deal and it was terrifying and so scary, but she is just so dead set on finding and saving her sister and kind of being that mother figure to her that she feels like she has to be, now that her parents have died, Miss Fairchild is dead and everybody in her life is dead. She feels like she has one last thing to be responsible for and take care of, so the stakes for her are higher than they’ve ever been.”