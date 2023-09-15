Colman Domingo is a force to be reckoned with. Whether he’s being praised on red carpets for his captivating outfits or stealing the show through his layered portrayal of characters that stay with us long after he’s left the screen, Domingo has quickly risen to prominence for his work as an actor, and he has no plans of letting up anytime soon.

As he is nominated for for an Oscar (the second nomination in his career) for Sing Sing, let’s take a quick trip down memory lane to revisit some of his most powerful performances in historical dramas, psychological thrillers and almost everything else in between. Domingo doesn’t disappoint in Greg Kwedar’s Sing Sing, which will soon make its way to streaming via Max on March 21.

Bayard Rustin in Rustin

In this powerful performance, Domingo morphs into the chief architect behind the 1963 March on Washington, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. Ultimately, it would land Domingo an Oscar nomination and cement his status as one of Hollywood’s most dynamic actors.

Mister in The Color Purple

No stranger to flexing his acting chops through complex characters, for the modern rendition of Alice Walker’s The Color Purple Domingo became one of the most hated villains in cinematic history as Mister. By adding layers, heartbreak, and even redemption to his character as he played alongside actors like Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson, Domingo helped to make this version of the iconic film incredibly nuanced.

Ali in Euphoria

In the Emmy-award-winning series Euphoria, Domingo plays Ali, Rue’s (Zendaya) sponsor and guiding force. A recovering addict with a troubled past, Domingo is simply trying to redeem himself by being there for the teenage character in whom he sees a lot of himself. Once again, he gives this performance everything he has. Particularly in the special episode “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” the monologues he delivers showcase his emotional depth and range as an actor.

Cutler in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

In the 2020 film, which also happens to be the last movie starring the late Chadwick Boseman, Domingo lends a voice and face to Cutler, a band member who adds to the film’s riveting exploration of music, race and power. Set in the United States in the 1920s, this role yet again highlights Domingo’s ability to take on storytelling that is authentic, colorful and raw.

X in Zola

Domingo cements his place in cinematic history for the first-ever Twitter thread turned movie as a pimp by the name of X in the A24 production Zola. Despite playing an alarming, chilling character, he manages to balance charm and terror to become arguably the film’s most unforgettable character.

Victor Strand in Fear of the Walking Dead

In his long-running role as the cunning and unpredictable Victor Strand in AMC’s Fear of the Walking Dead, Domingo showcases his ability to command the screen even in a setting where the world has ended. Here, we see him take a character’s evolution beyond the imaginable, going from a charming conman to a ruthless survivor.

Joseph Rivers in If Beale Street Could Talk

This film yet again showcases Domingo’s range as he becomes the loving and protective father to Fonny in Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of this James Baldwin novel. This performance adds warmth and emotional weight to the already deeply moving story the movie centers on.

In Partnership with Paramount+. Celebrate Impactful Storytelling with the Black Voices Collection.