Emilia Pérez has made history as the leader of the pack at the 2025 Academy Awards with 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. With her nomination, Gascón has become the first trans woman nominated for best actress, according to NPR. Director Jacques Audiard also received a nom for directing.
Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was also a top earner with 10 nominations, including Erivo and Grande for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress as well as Best Picture.
Other Best Picture noms to celebrate are Nickel Boys, starring Aunjanue Ellis, Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson, and Dune: Part Two, starring Zendaya. Best Actor noms include Colman Domingo for Sing Sing. Domingo, who was also nominated for The Color Purple last year, becomes the first person to earn back-to-back Oscar nominations since Denzel Washington in 2017 and 2018 for Fences and Roman J. Israel, Esq., according to The Hollywood Reporter. Domingo was the first Afro-Latino actor to earn a Best Actor nom last year.
Nickel Boys‘ director RaMell Ross also received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay with his writing partner Joslyn Barnes. Sing Sing screenwriters Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar also earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.
Other important noms include Paul Tazewell for costuming Wicked and Diane Warren for “The Journey,” the original song performed by H.E.R. that is featured in The Six Triple Eight. This marks the first time a Tyler Perry film has been nominated for an Oscar, aside from when Perry himself received an honorary Oscar in 2021. Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada are also nominated for the original song for Sing Sing, “Like a Bird.”
A possible surprise nom is Alien: Romulus for visual effects. Alien: Romulus starred David Jonsson as an android who is aboard the ill-fated space freighter infested with xenomorphs. Also, The Wild Robot, starring the voice of Lupita Nyong’o, has also been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.
The nominations are not without their share of snubs. Denzel Washington, who people expected to get a nomination for his role in Gladiator II, was left out of the nominations list, as Yahoo! points out. Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who had been lauded for her role in Hard Truths, was also left out. Wicked Director Jon M. Chu also didn’t get a nomination for Best Director, even though the film has been well-liked by the nomination committee. And Nickel Boys, which utilized a genre-breaking first-person style of shooting, wasn’t given a nod for its cinematography or directing.
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes
Conclave
Sebastian Stan
The Apprentice
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov
Anora
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
Edward Norton
A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce
The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong
The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo
Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón
Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison
Anora
Demi Moore
The Substance
Fernanda Torres
I’m Still Here
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro
A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande
Wicked
Felicity Jones
The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini
Conclave
Zoe Saldaña
Emilia Pérez
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Nominees to be determined
Inside Out 2
Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen
Memoir of a Snail
Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Nominees to be determined
The Wild Robot
Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi
Magic Candies
Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio
Wander to Wonder
Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper
Yuck!
Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two
Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez
Paul Guilhaume
Maria
Ed Lachman
Nosferatu
Jarin Blaschke
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Arianne Phillips
Conclave
Lisy Christl
Gladiator II
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman
Nosferatu
Linda Muir
Wicked
Paul Tazewell
Directing
Anora
Sean Baker
The Brutalist
Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown
James Mangold
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
The Substance
Coralie Fargeat
Documentary Feature Film
Black Box Diaries
Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin
No Other Land
Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham
Porcelain War
Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
Sugarcane
Nominees to be determined
Documentary Short Film
Death by Numbers
Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard
I Am Ready, Warden
Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp
Incident
Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven
Instruments of a Beating Heart
Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari
The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington
Film Editing
Anora
Sean Baker
The Brutalist
David Jancso
Conclave
Nick Emerson
Emilia Pérez
Juliette Welfling
Wicked
Myron Kerstein
International Feature Film
Brazil
I’m Still Here
Denmark
The Girl with the Needle
France
Emilia Pérez
Germany
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Latvia
Flow
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
Emilia Pérez
Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
Nosferatu
David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
The Substance
Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
Wicked
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Daniel Blumberg
Conclave
Volker Bertelmann
Emilia Pérez
Clément Ducol and Camille
Wicked
John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
The Wild Robot
Kris Bowers
Music (Original Song)
“El Mal”
from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
“The Journey”
from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
Like A Bird
from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
Mi Camino
from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
Never Too Late
from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin
Best Picture
Anora
Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers
The Brutalist
Nominees to be determined
A Complete Unknown
Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers
Conclave
Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers
Dune: Part Two
Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers
Emilia Pérez
Nominees to be determined
I’m Still Here
Nominees to be determined
Nickel Boys
Nominees to be determined
The Substance
Nominees to be determined
Wicked
Marc Platt, Producer
Production Design
The Brutalist
Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
Conclave
Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
Dune: Part Two
Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
Nosferatu
Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová
Wicked
Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Live Action Short Film
A Lien
Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz
Anuja
Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai
I’m Not a Robot
Victoria Warmerdam and Trent
The Last Ranger
Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco
Dune: Part Two
Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
Emilia Pérez
Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
Wicked
Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis
The Wild Robot
Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan
Better Man
Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two
Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke
Wicked
Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks
Conclave
Screenplay by Peter Straughan
Emilia Pérez
Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi
Nickel Boys
Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing
Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
Written by Sean Baker
The Brutalist
Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain
Written by Jesse Eisenberg
September 5
Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David
The Substance
Written by Coralie Fargeat