Emilia Pérez has made history as the leader of the pack at the 2025 Academy Awards with 13 nominations, including Best Picture and Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. With her nomination, Gascón has become the first trans woman nominated for best actress, according to NPR. Director Jacques Audiard also received a nom for directing.

Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was also a top earner with 10 nominations, including Erivo and Grande for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress as well as Best Picture.

Other Best Picture noms to celebrate are Nickel Boys, starring Aunjanue Ellis, Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson, and Dune: Part Two, starring Zendaya. Best Actor noms include Colman Domingo for Sing Sing. Domingo, who was also nominated for The Color Purple last year, becomes the first person to earn back-to-back Oscar nominations since Denzel Washington in 2017 and 2018 for Fences and Roman J. Israel, Esq., according to The Hollywood Reporter. Domingo was the first Afro-Latino actor to earn a Best Actor nom last year.

Nickel Boys‘ director RaMell Ross also received a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay with his writing partner Joslyn Barnes. Sing Sing screenwriters Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar also earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Other important noms include Paul Tazewell for costuming Wicked and Diane Warren for “The Journey,” the original song performed by H.E.R. that is featured in The Six Triple Eight. This marks the first time a Tyler Perry film has been nominated for an Oscar, aside from when Perry himself received an honorary Oscar in 2021. Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada are also nominated for the original song for Sing Sing, “Like a Bird.”

A possible surprise nom is Alien: Romulus for visual effects. Alien: Romulus starred David Jonsson as an android who is aboard the ill-fated space freighter infested with xenomorphs. Also, The Wild Robot, starring the voice of Lupita Nyong’o, has also been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

The nominations are not without their share of snubs. Denzel Washington, who people expected to get a nomination for his role in Gladiator II, was left out of the nominations list, as Yahoo! points out. Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who had been lauded for her role in Hard Truths, was also left out. Wicked Director Jon M. Chu also didn’t get a nomination for Best Director, even though the film has been well-liked by the nomination committee. And Nickel Boys, which utilized a genre-breaking first-person style of shooting, wasn’t given a nod for its cinematography or directing.

Check out the full list below, as well as the nominations ceremony hosted by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott.

Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody

The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet

A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo

Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes

Conclave

Sebastian Stan

The Apprentice

Actor in a Supporting Role

Yura Borisov

Anora

Kieran Culkin

A Real Pain

Edward Norton

A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce

The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong

The Apprentice

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón

Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison

Anora

Demi Moore

The Substance

Fernanda Torres

I’m Still Here

Actress in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro

A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande

Wicked

Felicity Jones

The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini

Conclave

Zoe Saldaña

Emilia Pérez

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Nominees to be determined

Inside Out 2

Kelsey Mann and Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail

Adam Elliot and Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Nominees to be determined

The Wild Robot

Chris Sanders and Jeff Hermann

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

Nicolas Keppens and Brecht Van Elslande

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Shirin Sohani and Hossein Molayemi

Magic Candies

Daisuke Nishio and Takashi Washio

Wander to Wonder

Nina Gantz and Stienette Bosklopper

Yuck!

Loïc Espuche and Juliette Marquet

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two

Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez

Paul Guilhaume

Maria

Ed Lachman

Nosferatu

Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Arianne Phillips

Conclave

Lisy Christl

Gladiator II

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu

Linda Muir

Wicked

Paul Tazewell

Directing

Anora

Sean Baker

The Brutalist

Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown

James Mangold

Emilia Pérez

Jacques Audiard

The Substance

Coralie Fargeat

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari and Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land

Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal and Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War

Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska and Paula DuPre’ Pesmen

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane

Nominees to be determined

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

Kim A. Snyder and Janique L. Robillard

I Am Ready, Warden

Smriti Mundhra and Maya Gnyp

Incident

Bill Morrison and Jamie Kalven

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Ema Ryan Yamazaki and Eric Nyari

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Molly O’Brien and Lisa Remington

Film Editing

Anora

Sean Baker

The Brutalist

David Jancso

Conclave

Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez

Juliette Welfling

Wicked

Myron Kerstein

International Feature Film

Brazil

I’m Still Here

Denmark

The Girl with the Needle

France

Emilia Pérez

Germany

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia

Flow

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez

Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu

David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance

Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Daniel Blumberg

Conclave

Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez

Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked

John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot

Kris Bowers

Music (Original Song)

“El Mal”

from Emilia Pérez; Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

“The Journey”

from The Six Triple Eight; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Like A Bird

from Sing Sing; Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

Mi Camino

from Emilia Pérez; Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Never Too Late

from Elton John: Never Too Late; Music and Lyric by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin

Best Picture

Anora

Alex Coco, Samantha Quan and Sean Baker, Producers

The Brutalist

Nominees to be determined

A Complete Unknown

Fred Berger, James Mangold and Alex Heineman, Producers

Conclave

Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell and Michael A. Jackman, Producers

Dune: Part Two

Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Denis Villeneuve, Producers

Emilia Pérez

Nominees to be determined

I’m Still Here

Nominees to be determined

Nickel Boys

Nominees to be determined

The Substance

Nominees to be determined

Wicked

Marc Platt, Producer

Production Design

The Brutalist

Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave

Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two

Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu

Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

Wicked

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Live Action Short Film

A Lien

Sam Cutler-Kreutz and David Cutler-Kreutz

Anuja

Adam J. Graves and Suchitra Mattai

I’m Not a Robot

Victoria Warmerdam and Trent

The Last Ranger

Cindy Lee and Darwin Shaw

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Nebojša Slijepčević and Danijel Pek

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two

Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez

Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Wicked

Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

The Wild Robot

Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo and Leff Lefferts

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan

Better Man

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story and Rodney Burke

Wicked

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Screenplay by James Mangold and Jay Cocks

Conclave

Screenplay by Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez

Screenplay by Jacques Audiard; In collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys

Screenplay by RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing

Screenplay by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin, John “Divine G” Whitfield

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

Written by Sean Baker

The Brutalist

Written by Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain

Written by Jesse Eisenberg

September 5

Written by Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David

The Substance

Written by Coralie Fargeat