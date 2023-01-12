Colman Domingo looks to be joining Steven Spielberg in the director’s next project.

According to Deadline, Domingo “is in early talks” to join Spielberg’s currently untitled film. There is no word on what the film is about, but it already does have a cast including Colin Firth, Emily Blunt and Eve Hewson.

All that is known is that the film is based on an original story by Spielberg, with David Koepp, who frequently collaborates with Spielberg, serving as screenwriter. Spielberg’s Amblin and Universal will produce alongside Kristie Macosko Krieger.

One tidbit that does suggest something is that the film is expected for a May 15, 2026 release, meaning it could be a summer blockbuster.

Deadline reports the film is in “the summer tentpole zone Spielberg practically created decades ago with such films as Jaws and Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The summer blockbuster idea gets even stronger when you look at the types of films Koepp usually writes–from Spider-Man to War of the Worlds to Jurassic Park and many others, Koepp has written many summer tentpole films. Also, Koepp is the screenwriter for the cult classic Death Becomes Her, so perhaps we can also count on some fun comedy within Spielberg’s film as well.

While Domingo hasn’t worked with Spielberg directly, he did star in the film musical adaptation of The Color Purple, which was produced by Spielberg and based on his film adaptation of Alice Walker’s film– and it could be the reason that Spielberg decided to bring Domingo on because of their previous working relationship.