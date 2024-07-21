Though Companion‘s twist of one of the main characters, Iris (Sophie Thatcher), being an AI robot was revealed in the movie’s first full-length trailer, that doesn’t stop the film from pulling out all the stops and having more twists.

Here’s a breakdown of what happens at the end of Companion, including Josh (Jack Quaid)’s death and all of the other things that were unearthed by the time viewers get to the end of the movie.

The movie begins with a weekend getaway planned by a friend group. However, it’s all part of a scheme to have Iris kill Sergey (Rupert Friend) after Josh adjusts her settings to allow her to kill. Their goal? Steal Sergey’s money. As the movie explains, Josh essentially “jailbreaks” Iris.

Iris is not the only main character that is a robot

While audiences may initially believe Iris is the only robot in the film, she’s not. Several subtle hints throughout the movie foreshadow the reveal that Eli’s (Harvey Guillén) boyfriend, Patrick (Lukas Gage), is also a robot. This revelation comes to light when Josh and Kat (Megan Suri) decide to exclude Patrick from the money distribution following Sergey’s death.

Does Patrick know he is a robot and does Eli die?

Patrick is aware he’s a robot, but Eli doesn’t know that Patrick knows. Patrick eventually reveals his awareness, and they share an emotional moment, showing that their relationship was genuine and Eli just doesn’t use him for sex. However, this moment is short-lived. In a struggle for a gun, Eli is accidentally shot by Iris.

Does Kat die in ‘Companion’ and who kills her?

After Eli’s death, in order to find Iris quickly, Josh then hacks Patrick, makes himself the object of the robot’s affection, and sends him on a hunt to bring Iris back. With his settings changed to be essentially a Terminator of sorts, he ends up killing a sheriff’s deputy, Hendrix (Marc Menchaca), and brings back a shut-down Iris in the deputy’s car, along with the deputy’s body in the back. Kat soon realizes they are in over their heads (and she also reveals that, unlike what the group thought, Sergey wasn’t involved in organized crime). She tries to leave, and Josh orders Patrick to stop her. By “stopping her” he inserts a knife into her back, and she dies.

Does Patrick die and what happens when the Empathix shows up?

Josh plans to pin everything on Iris. He boots her back up, turns her settings down, and even tries to get back at her by burning some of her hand. With Patrick by his side cooking him dinner, he calls Empathix and blames Kat’s death on Iris and they head to pick her up. With Iris settings so far down where the only thing she can do is take orders from Josh, he had her shoot herself in the head, as nuts and bolts fly out. When they arrive, Josh has Patrick pretend to be a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene of the crime, using Hendrix’s. They tell the Empathix team, one of whom is Teddy (Jaboukie Young-White), their version of events, implicating Iris.

The Empathix team then tells Josh that though she shot herself in the head, her mainframe is intact, and that everything is recorded through there, so they can cross reference Josh’s account of the events. Josh then panics, and realizes that they will know what actually happened. Josh then sends Patrick outside to kill them. Teddy is able to escape, and Iris, who is rebooting in the back of the Empathix truck, does as well. Patrick is about to kill Teddy before Iris intervenes and is able to talk Patrick down by telling him of his memories with Eli. Patrick, remembering Eli and realizing what he has done, “kills” himself by putting a stun baton in his mouth. Before leaving, Teddy, now indebted to Iris, gives her information on how to take Josh down.

How does Iris kill Josh and does she get away?

Iris comes back to the house and reveals to Josh that she is alive, and she has turned up all of her settings so that she can’t control him. He then physically attacks Iris and they fight. He is about to shoot Iris in her chest, where the mainframe is, before she uses the electric screwdriver (which has been a background item used by the characters during the film) and stabs him in his head with it while it is running.

The next morning, while taking a shower, she peels back her “skin,” exposing herself to her robot hand for the first time. She takes all of the money and drives off into the sunset. While on the road, she passes a woman who resembles her, presumed to be the same model of robot as Iris. This presumed robot’s owner seems to be berating her. Iris waves at her with her robot hand, while the other robot looks befuddled.

Will there be a ‘Companion’ sequel?

Writer-director Drew Hancock has said he would be interested in writing a sequel to the movie. But as he told The Wrap, his plan for a sequel wouldn’t be as chaotic as Iris’ journey in this film.

“My ideal sequel to the movie would be she just uses a $12 million to buy a farm in the middle of nowhere, and she just works the land and then just sits on the porch and watches the sunset,” he said. “Because I think that I want her to have that life. She does not strike me as someone that wants to lead a robot revolution. She strikes me as someone that wants to live very human moments.” In other words: let Iris live.”

Companion is in theaters now.