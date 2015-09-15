The Creed universe is continuing to expand. At Amazon’s upfronts presentation on Monday, it was announced that Delphi, a spinoff series set in the universe of the film franchise, has been ordered to series at Prime Video. Creed franchise star Michael B. Jordan will executive produce.

This is the first live-action series to come from the Creed universe.

What to know about the ‘Creed’ spinoff series, ‘Delphi’

Though specific plot details have not been revealed yet, per the streamer, it will focus on “young boxers at the Delphi gym.” The Creed franchise is a spinoff itself, coming from the Rocky franchise.

More about the gym in the ‘Creed’ universe

In the Creed films, the Delphi gyms are run by Tony “Little Duke” Evers Jr. (Wood Harris). In the films, he is the son of Adonis Creed’s (Jordan) father’s trainer, Tony “Duke” Evers.

Marco Ramirez will be the showrunner and executive producer.

Liz Raposo also executive produces with Jordan through their Outlier Society banner.

Other ‘Outlier Society’ projects in the works

Jordan’s Outlier Society is under a first-look deal at Amazon MGM Studios. Among Outlier Society’s projects at Prime Video include the upcoming Muhammad Ali series, The Greatest.

Winkler Films’ Irwin Winlker, David Winkler and Charles Winkler also executive produce.

Three Creed films have been released so far. A fourth one is said to be in the works, but no major details have come of it yet.