Cynthia Bailey, Darius McCrary, Apryl Jones and Blue Kimble star in Wendy Raquel Robinson’s feature directorial debut, Who’s Cheating Who, which has dropped its trailer ahead of its debut on BET+.

The film debuts Aug. 29 on BET+.

Here’s the description:

Stephanie is not-very-happily married to Mason, who is cheating behind her back with Maxine who is married to Steven. When Steven meets Stephanie at a marketing convention and begins a tentative affair with her (that gradually starts to sizzle), all four protagonists are caught in a web of desire, guilt, adultery, and accusations. Then an agitated Stephanie decides that she and her husband need couples therapy with Melanie — and that pours a few extra gallons of gasoline on the bonfire that is their tangled mess of bedsheets and broken vows…

The film also stars Phillip Andre Botello, Kenjah, Tiesha Thomas and Reggie Gaskins.

Photo: BET+

Charlia Boyer wrote the film. Executive prodcuers are Ryan D. Adams, Dan Yoon Hyuck Choi, Nick Roses, Ron Robinson, Jason Harvey, Devin Griffin and Nadja Webb. Producers are Tami Roman, Kevin Weisberg, James Dubose, Amy Hunter, Keith Neal, Darius McCrary, Eric Tomosunas, Angela White, Noura Khoury, Noelle Broussard and Rene Rodriguez-Lopez.

David Eubanks II, Marvin Neil and Lorisa Bates co-executive produce.

Watch the trailer below: