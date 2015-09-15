Damson Idris has been tapped to star as music legend Miles Davis in the upcoming period romance film, Miles & Juliette, produced by Mick Jagger.

Anamaria Vartolomei will co-star as French singer-actress Juliette Gréco in the Bill Pohlad-directed film. Xavier Dolan will also star in the pic. Zora Howard wrote the script. Robert Glasper is set to compose and produce the music for the film.

What will ‘Miles & Juliette’ be about?

The film “tells the story of 22-year-old Miles Davis (Idris) on a transformative trip to Paris in 1949, where he falls into a passionate romance with Juliette Gréco (Vartolomei), per Variety.

“What begins as an intimate affair blossoms into a profound connection between two young artists—just before they became cultural legends,” the film’s synopsis states.

Here’s what Mick Jagger says about the film

In a statement, Jagger said that he’s “so thrilled to be a part of a film that celebrates the early days of Miles Davis and his great love, Juliette Gréco,” calling Davis “inarguably one of the most influential and important musicians of the 20th Century.”

Pohlad said in a statement, “Though much of my work has centered on music, I’ve always been drawn to the intimacy and complexity of a great love story. With Miles & Juliette, I feel incredibly fortunate to explore both—through the lens of two artists whose connection was as fleeting as it was life-changing. This story isn’t just about Miles Davis and Juliette Gréco—it’s about the universal rhythm of falling in love, of being transformed by it, and of carrying its echo with you long after the moment has passed.”

Victoria Pearman of Jagged Films is also producing, and Miles Davis Estate is also on board.