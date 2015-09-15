The very first full trailer for F1, the upcoming film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, has dropped.

The Apple Original Films and Warner Bros. film also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. The film was shot during Grand Prix weekends as the team competed “against the titans of the sport.”

Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, directed and produces the film with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, as well as Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. Penni Thow also executive produces.

What is ‘F1’ about?

Here’s the official description:

Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition—and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

Here’s what Lewis Hamilton says about the project

During a virtual press conference earlier this week ahead of the trailer’s release, Hamilton spoke about the film and what to expect.

“Joe [Kosinski], Jerry [Bruckheimer], Brad (Pitt), the cast and the whole filmmaking team put an incredible amount of effort to deliver a genuine Formula One racing experience, unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before on screen,” he said. “As you may have heard, the film was shot during the F1 races over the course of a season, and with Joe at the helm, audiences around the globe are going to feel like they’re on the track and in the driver’s seat. Watching Brad drive around speeds over 180 miles an hour was impressive to see because it’s not something you can just learn overnight. The dedication and the focus that Brad put into this process has been amazing to witness. This film has got it all.”

Later, Kosinski added, “This story has everything. It has the tension you would expect in a movie like this with all the action, but at the same time, there’s real heart here, especially in the story of Sonny Hayes and this kind of redemption journey he’s on. There’s humor in there, there’s some romance, there’s a little bit of everything that you need to tell a fully fleshed-out, rich story like this.”

When is ‘F1’ in theaters?

Watch the trailer below. The film hits theaters in the U.S. on June 27.