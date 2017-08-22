Rye Lane and Industry star David Jonsson is working with Baby Reindeer producer Clerkenwell Films to develop his first scripted series, which is in development under the working title, Hype.

As Deadline reports, Hype will a be comedy-drama series that chronicles four friends in East London who attempt to enter the world of fashion retail. According to the report the dramedy will explore Black culture’s influence on British fashion through the lives of the friends, who embody a culture of hustle.

“It’s important to me to put a lens on interesting stories, stories that represent where I’m from and what I seem,” Jonsson told Deadline in a statement. “As an actor, it’s usually your job to jump into other people’s visions, so it’s cool to be creating my own.”

Jonsson will write, star in and executive produce the series.

Petra Fried, Joint Managing Director of Clerkenwell, said that the scripst for the series were “funny and emotional,” as well as “unbelievably good.” Deadline states that Clerkenwell will “take the project to market shortly.”

Though his acting career has skyrocketed in recent years, his writing and directing chops have been developing for years, as he is an alum of Warner Bros. Creative Talent program, among other things.

He’ll soon be seen on the big screen in 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus.