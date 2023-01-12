David Makes Man star Akili McDowell has been charged with murder in Houston.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the 21-year-old actor, who also made a name for himself in Billions, was arrested and charged after being connected to a July 20 shooting in Houston, leaving an adult male victim, Cesar Peralta, dead. Peralta was 20.

Harris County Sherrif Ed Gonzalez said the shooting took place in the parking lot of an apartment complex near East Harris County. Gonzalez also added that the investigation is “ongoing.”

“[W]e encourage anyone with info to contract the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100,” he said.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported, at the time of his arrest, McDowell was out on bond for a theft charge.

The outlet also notes, “A $400,000 bond has been set for McDowell and as of Monday afternoon, he was still being held at the Harris County Jail Facility, according to online jail records.”

David Makes Man was a breakout hit on OWN in 2019, with Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum writing in a review that the series “is well on its way to redefining and bringing new light to the way young Black boys are portrayed in film and television.”

Executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Michael B. Jordan and created by Moonlight co-writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, David Makes Man followed a young boy living in South Florida who learns more about himself as he grows up with his mother (Alana Arenas) who is recovering from drug addiction and his younger brother (Cayden K. Williams). Phylicia Rashad also starred as a teacher who wants to see David reach his full potential.

Mangum wrote, “In on-screen narratives, it is very rare that Black kids get coming-of-age narratives in the same way as white kids. Stories focusing on Black teens that center them at the focal point of the story are few and far between. Even when young Black kids are at the center of these works, most chronicle the trope of ‘making it out the ‘hood.’ While this is is a component of David Makes Man’s story as well, it’s the ties that bind David to his neighborhood, the people and the dream sequences that transport viewers to an idyllic, atmospheric utopia. And through this, we understand what could be instead of what is. It also helps that McCraney’s expansive world-building has established a bevy of characters, from Mx. Elijah (Travis Coles), a parental-like figure in David’s life who is gender non-conforming and takes in queer kids who need a home to Sky (Isaiah Johnson), another parental-like figure who is a brooding drug dealer and has an omniscient presence that looms over David almost always.”

The series ran for two seasons, earning critical praise and industry nominations, including Critics Choice and Peabody Award nominations.

McDowell also recurred on Showtime’s Billions and ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club.

He stars alongside Quavo and La La Anthony in the film The Water Boyz, which premiered at this year’s 2024 American Black Film Festival.