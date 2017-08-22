The popular game show Deal or No Deal is returning to television, but with a slightly altered format.

Titled Deal Or No Deal Island, the show will be hosted by Joe Manganiello and executive produced by Howie Mandel. The show will feature 13 players vying to get their hands on valuable briefcases hidden on the elusive Banker’s private island.

“In Deal or No Deal Island, the iconic briefcases are hidden around the island and worth over $200 million in prize money split between them. In each episode, players compete in daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of Deal or No Deal,” the synopsis reads. “The player who snags the highest-value case gains immunity and gets to choose a fellow player to enter “The Temple.”

Contestants include former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and FOX SOUL host Claudia Jordan and fellow reality star “Boston” Rob Mariano.

“The chosen competitor must then play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal. If the player makes a bad deal and accepts an offer that is a lesser value than what is in their chosen case, they are immediately eliminated. If the player makes a good deal and accepts an offer that is a higher value than what is in their case, the power is in their hands and they get to select who to eliminate,” the synopsis continues. “The winnings from each game of Deal or No Deal will be added to a group pot that will grow to an exponential value throughout the season. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.”

Models Ben Crofchick and Kamari Love are the Banker’s Assistants – “hired to keep a watchful eye on the valuable briefcases hidden throughout the island and assisting with the cases in each pivotal game.”

A special 30-minute preview of Deal or No Deal Island is set to air on Saturday, Jan. 13 after the NFL Wildcard game on NBC.

Deal or No Deal Island is set to premiere on Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC before moving to its regular timeslot at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Mar. 4. All episodes will be available next day on Peacock.

Watch the official trailer for Deal Or No Deal Island below and learn more about the contestants:

Deal or No Deal Island contestants



Dawson Addis, 25 | Muskego, WI

Aron Barbell, 26 | Champaign, IL

Jordan Fowler, 29 | Nashville, TN

Nick Grasso, 29 | Brooklyn, NY

Miranda Harrison, 30 | Fort Myers, FL

Claudia Jordan, 50 | Dallas, TX

Alyssa Klinzing, 26 | Kansas City, MO

“Boston” Rob Mariano, 47 | Perdido Keys, FL

Kim Mattina, 63 | Anthem, AZ

Amy McCoy, 42 | Oklahoma City, OK

Dr. Stephanie Mitchell, 41 | Gainesville, AL

Jamil Sipes, 47 | Grand Prairie, TX

Brantzen Wong, 31 | Tustin, CA