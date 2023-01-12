DeWanda Wise is set to embody a new superhero. She’s been cast as the title character from Killer Bee, the upcoming graphic novel from Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer writer David Crownson, Blavity’s Shadow and Act has confirmed.

The graphic novel is published by Kingwood Comics. Writing the film is the writing team of Kevin Arbouet, writer of Audible true-crime series MOVE: The Untold Story of an American Tragedy, and blockbuster writer Terry Rossio, best known for Shrek, Godzilla vs. Kong and Pirates of the Caribbean. Confluential Films serves as co-financier, with Confluential’s Tommy Oliver producing.

Wise will play an assassin who’s trying to wind down from the job, but one final job tests her to the limit. As the description states, Wise’s character decides to take on “an underground criminal network after being tasked to kill the man she’s recently fallen in love with.”

Oliver said in a statement, “With DeWanda, the writing team of Terry and Kevin, and kick-ass source material, we have the ingredients for something very cool, that we are excitedly fast-tracking.”

The film is executive produced by Wise, Crownson, Jack Coburn, and Cultivate Entertainment Partners’ Patrick Strøm and Sean Mik’ael Butler.