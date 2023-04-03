The group, comprising 15 members dressed in royal blue and white, captivated viewers with their original song featured in the project. Adorned in their vibrant attire, each member exuded a sense of unity and purpose as they delivered a performance brimming with passion and authenticity.

Through their music, the Detroit Youth Choir embodies the core message of harmony and resilience that the Choir docuseries aims to convey. The six-part series offers a glimpse into the lives of these talented kids as they embark on a transformative journey. From balancing the demands of family, school, and athletics to pursuing their dreams of showcasing their talents globally, viewers will witness the highs and lows of their everyday lives.