Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali have announced a premiere date their new six-part series Iwájú. The series drops with all episodes Feb. 28 on Disney+

Written by director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola and Halima Hudson, Iwájú is an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria.

“The exciting coming-of-age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds,” the synopsis reads. “Kugali filmmakers—including director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, production designer Hamid Ibrahim and cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku—take viewers on a unique journey into the world of Iwájú, bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.”

Produced by Disney Animation’s Christina Chen, Iwájú features the voices of Simisola Gbadamosi, Dayo Okeniyi, Femi Branch, Siji Soetan and Weruche Opia.

“Crafting the narrative of ‘Iwájú’ has been a journey of creative alchemy, blending the rich cultural tapestry of Lagos with imaginative leaps into the future. Collaborating with my Kugali co-founders and the visionary artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios has been nothing short of magical,” Adeola said. “The heartbeat of my hometown resonates through every scene, and I am thrilled for the world to experience this unique fusion of tradition and futurism.”

On the same day that the series drops, a documentary, Iwájú: A Day Ahead, also premieres, and it “shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African entertainment company, Kugali, who made their dream a reality creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios.” The doc is from ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios. It is directed by Megan Harding and executive produced by Amy Astley and Beth Hoppe.

Check out the Iwájú images below:

Photo: Disney