Diverse Representation will host their third annual Black Entertainment Career Summit to increase career pathways and opportunities in the entertainment industry.

“Despite increased diversity, equity and inclusion efforts over the last few years, Black professionals continue to under-index when it comes to representation in the entertainment industry. There is still a lack of Black representation in corporate roles across many studios, networks, and streamers,” said Jaia Thomas, Founder and CEO of Diverse Representation. “Our goal with the Career Summit is to close the gap by not only providing Black professionals with the information resources and tools to build successful careers in the entertainment industry but by also providing them with the unique opportunity to meet with those who have the power to hire them.

The two-day event will feature speakers and executives from a number of agencies such as Lionsgate/STARZ, United Talent Agency (UTA), Amazon MGM Studios, Wasserman, William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

“The Black Entertainment Career Summit is a great resource for aspiring entertainment professionals who may have the talent and passion necessary to thrive in the industry but lack the connections to get their feet in the door,” 2023 Black Entertainment Career Summit attendee Tia Black said. “Two weeks after the 2023 Black Entertainment Career Summit I received a job offer from William Morris Endeavor (WME) to enter their mailroom. None of this would have happened had I not gone to the Summit and connected with a woman who works in HR and connected me to other recruiters.”

The Black Entertainment Career Summit will take place at the Skirball Center on May 3-4 in Los Angeles, CA.