Fans of action thrillers have likely already seen trailers for Ballerina, AKA From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina. The film, which takes place within the extended universe of Keanu Reeves’ John Wick has finally arrived in theaters as of June 6. Since the franchise has become massively popular in recent years and inspired droves of spinoffs, sequels and additional installments, you wouldn’t be too far off the mark to compare the John Wick movies to the expanded Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a result, fans around the globe have begun to wonder if Ballerina will leave behind breadcrumbs or easter eggs relating to additional sequels. Much like the MCU, many fans are headed into theaters this week expecting Ballerina to end with a jaw-dropping post-credits scene, complete with an A-list cameo of some sort.

If you count yourself among the fans excited at this prospect, be sure to read ahead. We’ll run through a fully spoiler-free breakdown of what to expect from Ballerina and offer some key insight into managing your expectations of the explosive narrative. With no further preamble, let’s unpack the wide details of the film and see what we can learn about the future of the John Wick franchise.

Do you need to watch ‘John Wick’ before ‘Ballerina’?

Before we discuss Ballerina‘s post-credits, let’s first unpack the prerequisites for seeing the film. Since the movie is technically the fifth installment in a long-running franchise, you may feel compelled to binge your way through all of the existing John Wick movies before catching it. While doing so may enhance your overall viewing experience, it should be noted that this is not strictly necessary. If you’re bringing a friend to the theater who has no knowledge of the franchise whatsoever, they should have no trouble diving in with Ballerina and understanding the plot, character details and climax.

Of course, if you’re watching Ballerina in a packed theater, your friend may be confused when people begin whooping and cheering at the mere sight of Keanu Reeves. Even still, that can be casually hand-waved with a whispered explanation that he kicked off the entire franchise. For now, there’s no telling where the cinematic universe will go next. However, many fans have begun to theorize that Ballerina’s Eve Macarro will take on Wick’s mantle, making her the new protagonist to follow in subsequent films.

Is John Wick a villain in the new movie?

Speaking of Keanu Reeves, his inclusion in Ballerina was confirmed and foretold in the film’s trailer, leaving many to wonder what his larger function will be in the movie. Some fans even took to the web to suggest that Wick could be a formidable foe for Macarro to face off against, as they seem to have conflicting goals. In truth, John Wick does play a significant role in the movie, though he is not the core antagonist, and certainly not the film’s villain. To see exactly how Reeves’ title character is employed in the spin-off, you’ll have to make your way to your local theater, though it should be noted that the fan-favorite character maintains his mystique and aura in the thrilling new film.

Is there a ‘Ballerina’ post-credits scene?

Fans around the globe have been engaged in a heated debate for months now, with some believing that a Ballerina post-credits scene would confirm the return of John Wick’s character. Those who have faithfully tuned into every John Wick release thus far will recall the fact that John seems to be killed in the final moments of John Wick 4. Unfortunately, no such confirmation has taken place, as we can confirm that Ballerina has no post-credits scenes at all. Luckily, this lack of a last-minute stinger does not signal the end of the franchise, but it does leave us with little to chew on as we await the release of future adventures in the ever-expanding world of underground assassins.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ballerina before or after John Wick 4?

The narrative of Ballerina takes place between the events of John Wick 3 and John Wick 4. The film fills in a few of the narrative gaps left between these titles, while John is still on the run from the assassins at the High Table. This may explain why there’s no after credits scenes, as the events of John Wick 4 already come after those shown in Ballerina.

Will there be a John Wick 5?

Though the character of John Wick is rumored to be dead, Lionsgate has officially announced that John Wick 5 has entered into production. The announcement, which was reported on Apr. 1 by USA Today, came with an additional announcement that another prequel is also in the works. This likely means that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Keanu Reeves’ iconic title character, even if he truly remains dead for the remainder of the franchise’s timeline.