Beanie Feldstein, Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan are all about queer female power in Drive-Away Dolls.

Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum interviewed the three women about their roles in the Ethan Coen-directed film. Feldstein, who plays Sukie, said that the film shows audiences that queer films can be fun and silly and make just as much of an impact as queer films with serious messages.

“As a queer woman myself, anytime we can get more representation on screen, that’s a good thing. But, I think the magic of Drive-Away Dolls is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously and it doesn’t try to promote a specific agenda or message even though those movies are equally important,” she said. “I think that the joy of Drive-Away Dolls, is queer fun, queer joy, queer sex positivity. I think all of those things are really unabashedly showcased in this movie but without any strong intense message…you get to show audiences you get to have a ball of laughs if you watch queer women go on a wild ride. That can succeed as much as straight men doing that.”

Qualley, who plays Jamie, said that she was happy with how scenes with women kissing women weren’t played up for a straight male gaze.

“One of my favorite poarts about this movie is that it has fun ridiculous sex scenes and I think a lot of the times we digest women kissing on screen is [sensual] but this much sillier,” she said. “The goal wasn’t for me to be romantic and hot, the goal for me was to make you laugh…there aren’t that many examples of [that].”

Viswanathan, who plays Marian, said the film gives her “hope” for the future of queer films.

“I think it’s amazing that this movie is going to be in theaters,” she said. “It’s irreverent and original and that’s really exciting and all the best parts are women…I feel hopeful that this movie exists and I hope it continues.”

Written by Coen and Tricia Cooke, Drive-Away Dolls follows friends who go on a road trip to get away from their love and life troubles. But the friends come in contact with a group of less-than-smart criminals, leading to wild humor and situations. Colman Domingo, Matt Damon, Pedro Pascal and Bill Camp also star.

Drive-Away Dolls is now playing in theaters.