Following his recent film The Book Of Clarence, LaKeith Stanfield is continuing to line up projects, and one that has been set on his list is an upcoming video game adaptation. The Oscar-nominated actor is reportedly working with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura for an adaptation of the neo-noir vampire video game, El Paso, Elsewhere.

Stanfield is in talks to star in the video game adaptation, as well as produce alongside di Bonaventura. No writer or director as attached as of yet. The Atlanta actor is set to portray the role of vampire hunter James Savage, who goes on a quest to prevent his ex-girlfriend for ending the world.

“Recovering from a toxic relationship, James Savage (Stanfield) confronts both his inner demons and enigmatic ex-girlfriend, Janet, before she executes a world-ending ritual,” the logline reads, as The Hollywood Reporter reported. “James navigates her reality-bending universe of ethereal monsters while facing the truth of his own addictions and skewed sense of self-worth. James learns that the only route to love is through healing.”

Stanfield was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of FBI informant William O’Neal in 2021’s Judas and the Black Messiah. Stanfield is also known for his roles in films such as Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Uncut Gems and Knives Out.