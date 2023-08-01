Actress Erica Ash, who is known for many film and television roles, including Starz‘s Survivor’s Remorse, has died at age 46.

After the news of her death started to surface on social media, it was confirmed by journalist Roland Martin and TV personality and actress Loni Love.

Her family would later go on to confirm her death in a statement to Deadline, citing a long battle with cancer. “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life,” the statement read. “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

Love wrote, “Sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing. Erica was talented & hilarious. Whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv, she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family 🙏🏾.”

Martin wrote, “It saddens me to confirm that our beloved sister @TheEricaAsh is now an ancestor. She was 46. Erica was an amazing talented, funny, and serious actress. I adored her. She was serious about politics and would have been one of @KamalaHarris biggest supporters. Pray for her family.”

Actress Niecy Nash also posted on Instagram, “Rest Well Pretty girl 🕊️❤️ @theericaash Your last text to me was ‘I’m gonna make you my #wcw’ Then we had a good keke. You will be missed! Thank you for all the laughs! Sending my deepest condolences to your family & loved ones ❤️.”

Ash gained notoriety as featured player in the mid/late-2000s on both The Big Gay Sketch Show and MadTV. She then starred in Scary Movie 5, before starring in BET’s The Real Househusbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart.

She then was cast in her most notable role in Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse, opposite Jessie T. Usher, Tichina Arnold, RonReaco Lee and Mike Epps. She garnered critical acclaim for portraying Mary Charles “M-Chuck” Calloway on the series from 2014-2017.

She then led the BET series In Contempt and starred in BET+’s Sacrifice as well. Her other film roles include Jean of the Joneses, Uncle Drew, and one of her last film/TV credits, Netflix’s We Have a Ghost.

Our thoughts are with all of her loved ones at this time.