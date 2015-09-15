Starz has revealed the premiere date and dropped first-look images for its upcoming series, Three Women, starring Shailene Woodley, Dewanda Wise, Betty Gilpin, Blair Underwood and more.

The series was previously set up at Showtime, which axed it before aired due to changes at Paramount Global. It was then picked up by Starz.

The limited series, based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo, premieres on Sept. 13 at midnight on the Starz app and will air on the linear channel at 10 p.m.

Gabrielle Creevy, Jason Ralph and John Patrick Amedori also star.

Here’s the description:



The titular series finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Laura Eason is the showrunner, while Taddeo is creator and executive producer. Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum also executive produce.

Check out the images below:

Photo: Starz

Photo: Starz

Photo: Starz