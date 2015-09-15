The 18th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards took place on Thursday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the most influential figures in film and television. Hosted by Aldis Hodge, the event continued its long-standing tradition of recognizing the achievements and impact of Black women in entertainment.

This year’s honorees included Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, actress and singer Teyana Taylor, iconic veteran actress Marla Gibbs and Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt creator Raamla Mohamed.

The event included a surprise speech from Joy Reid, who spoke about the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in Hollywood and beyond. All of the honorees were given a tribute: Issa Rae presented Mohamed’s award, Niecy Nash-Betts honored Taylor, Keke Palmer paid tribute to Erivo and Tichina Arnold. Tyra Banks also received the inaugural ESSENCE Luminary Spotlight award.

Another tribute, led by Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women, honored those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The moment of reflection celebrated resilience and community strength, particularly in Altadena and Pasadena.

Apple TV+ also debuted the trailer for its upcoming documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, a two-part project featuring some of Hollywood’s most prominent Black actors discussing their journeys to leading roles.

The ceremony was attended by a range of actors, filmmakers, musicians, and public figures. Notable guests included Taraji P. Henson, Zoë Kravitz, Tyla, Lori Harvey, Natasha Rothwell, Storm Reid, Laverne Cox, Coco Jones, Meagan Good, Tia Mowry, Jodie Turner-Smith, Marsai Martin, Danielle Brooks, Muni Long, Skai Jackson, and Anthony Anderson.

Check out photos below:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Ruth Negga, Taraji P. Henson, Gabourey Sidibe, Tichina Arnold, Jurnee Smollett and Shola Lynch are seen backstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Getty Images for Essence
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Angela Gibbs and Tichina Arnold pose onstage with Honoree Marla Gibbs' award during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Getty Images for Essence
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Honoree Cynthia Erivo and Keke Palmer pose backstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Lela Rochon, Bevy Smith, Jotaka Eaddy and Amber Rasberry attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Reginald Hudlin, Shola Lynch, Jurnee Smollett and Taraji P. Henson speak onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Teyana Taylor gives a toast during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Host Aldis Hodge speaks onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Kat Graham, Tyler Lepley, Meagan Tandy and guests attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Raven Bowens and Jackée Harry attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Honoree Raamla Mohamed and Issa Rae pose onstage during the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Zerina Akers and Danielle Pinnock attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE