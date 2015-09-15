The 18th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards took place on Thursday at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the most influential figures in film and television. Hosted by Aldis Hodge, the event continued its long-standing tradition of recognizing the achievements and impact of Black women in entertainment.

This year’s honorees included Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, actress and singer Teyana Taylor, iconic veteran actress Marla Gibbs and Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt creator Raamla Mohamed.

The event included a surprise speech from Joy Reid, who spoke about the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in Hollywood and beyond. All of the honorees were given a tribute: Issa Rae presented Mohamed’s award, Niecy Nash-Betts honored Taylor, Keke Palmer paid tribute to Erivo and Tichina Arnold. Tyra Banks also received the inaugural ESSENCE Luminary Spotlight award.

Another tribute, led by Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women, honored those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The moment of reflection celebrated resilience and community strength, particularly in Altadena and Pasadena.

Apple TV+ also debuted the trailer for its upcoming documentary Number One on the Call Sheet, a two-part project featuring some of Hollywood’s most prominent Black actors discussing their journeys to leading roles.

The ceremony was attended by a range of actors, filmmakers, musicians, and public figures. Notable guests included Taraji P. Henson, Zoë Kravitz, Tyla, Lori Harvey, Natasha Rothwell, Storm Reid, Laverne Cox, Coco Jones, Meagan Good, Tia Mowry, Jodie Turner-Smith, Marsai Martin, Danielle Brooks, Muni Long, Skai Jackson, and Anthony Anderson.

Check out photos below: