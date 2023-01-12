The way things are looking for Aldis Hodge, he is playing the definitive version of James Patterson’s iconic detective Alex Cross.

Hodge talked with Blavity/Shadow and Act Managing Editor Trey Mangum at the 2024 Essence Fest about taking on the character for Prime Video’s Cross. Hodge said he’s “excited” for fans to see this version of the character because “this is a completely different Cross than anyone has ever seen before.”

“You get to explore every element of what makes cinema entertaining,” he continued. It’s a sexy show. It’s a dangerous show. I feel like I’m stuck in the coolest psychological thriller ever. We get to explore all the facets of his life, his world, his manhood, fatherhood, family, brotherhood. [He’s] trying to explore a new relationship here and what that means to him. While he traverses this world as a police detective, but innately [he’s] a protector, somebody who is stuck in a complex of [being driven] to protect. And the way the world works, you can’t protect everybody and everything. So what kind of effect does that have on him? This show dives deep, and I just love the fact that people are going to get something they do not expect.”

The series also already been greenlit for a second season by Prime Video, and Patterson himself has also praised Hodge’s Cross as his favorite iteration thus far. Hodge said that Prime Video’s faith in the project is “a huge vote of confidence.”

“The fact that we got a second season before we even aired day one shows how much faith the studio, the network all have in us. It’s a testament to the work that everybody has done. Our cast is incredible. Our writers, our producers, everybody is just top tier,” he said. “And for me…I’ve been in this game 35 years. I’ve tempered myself to not have expectations beyond what I can manage. My only expectation right now is to continue doing good work and we have another opportunity…The first season is going to do what it’s going to do, you know? And I feel like people will enjoy it, but my focus is on finishing this season and getting to the next one.”

Check out the full interview below. Cross comes to Prime Video Nov 14.