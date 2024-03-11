Netflix subscribers may already be aware of the streamer’s ongoing push into the foreign-language market. One of the latest projects to release on the service includes the German-language film Exterritorial, which has rapidly shot to the top of the Netflix charts. The tense political thriller centers on a woman who uncovers a massive conspiracy network following the mysterious disappearance of her son. Whether you were thrown off by the language barrier presented in the narrative or just need a hand processing some of the unfettered chaos of the final act, be sure to read ahead, as we’ll be recapping the events of Exterritorial and unpacking the film’s thrilling conclusion. As you can likely imagine, there will be full spoilers for the movie ahead, so please proceed with caution if you haven’t finished watching the Netflix original all the way through.

What is ‘Exterritorial’ about?

Exterritorial is almost like Germany’s take on the hit Taken franchise starring Liam Neeson. The film opens on a former Special Forces soldier named Sara Wulf. After serving in Afghanistan and losing her entire platoon, she develops a severe case of PTSD, which manifests in intense flashbacks and violent outbursts. In Exterritorial’s opening scene, she even assaults a random pedestrian while taking her son Josh to a local park. Sara’s mental health issues force her to take on a new role behind a desk and relocate to the United States for a change of scenery. But, before she can make the move overseas, she must address some issues with her work visa by visiting the U.S. consulate.

When she arrives at the federal building, Sara is accosted by a demanding journalist, who asks her a series of prying questions about her time in Afghanistan. Needless to say, Sara is perturbed by these inquiries and refuses to cooperate. While inside the building, Josh begins to get antsy, and a woman at the front desk recommends that Sara bring him to the playroom, which is located just out of sight from the lobby. She agrees and sends Josh to the playroom, but once her number is called, she realizes that her son is nowhere to be found. As the narrative of Exterritorial progresses, Sara begins to suspect that an international conspiracy is unfolding around her, while employees of the consulate question her grip on reality.

Things heat up as Sara searches for Josh

After seeking help from a pair of security officers at the government building, Sara is dismayed to find that there’s no trace of her son in the building. The front desk workers even claim that she entered the building all by herself and that Josh was never part of this errand at all. Sara’s own mother believes that she must be undergoing some kind of psychotic episode after Sara calls her hysterically. Despite nobody believing her, Sara feels certain that her son is inside this building, and even calls the local police to help investigate. Since the U.S. consulate is technically American territory, however, the German police have no jurisdiction, and effectively leave Sara with no recourse at all.

Finally, Sara resolves to take matters into her own hands and begins kicking in doors at the consulate until she can find some answers. During her search, she encounters a young woman named Irina, who claims that she has been a prisoner in the building for months. She also uncovers evidence of some kind of international drug-smuggling and money laundering operation that employees of the federal building are covering up. After breaking Irina out of her holding cell, the two women agree to work together to escape and uncover exactly who is responsible for all this corruption.

Sara uncovers an enemy from her past

While skulking through the building and taking out the occasional guard, Sara eventually realizes that the man behind this conspiracy is none other than Eric Kynch. Kynch is the head of security at the consulate, and previously served in Afghanistan just like Sara. Thanks to a brief conversation with the journalist from earlier, Sara realizes that Kynch was the one who sold state secrets to their enemies, profiting off of the death of her fellow soldiers. As the lone survivor of the Afghanistan attack, Sara is the only person who could uncover Kynch’s nefarious ways, making her a target. We also learn that Kynch imprisoned Irina after she threatened to expose his corruption to Russian officials.

As Exterritorial continues, it becomes clear that Kynch has created this entire web of conspiracies to devalue Sara’s word and eventually have her put into a psych ward or killed. As a last-ditch effort, Sara manages to locate Kynch’s daughter Aileen from the building’s daycare facility. She takes the child into a safe room and threatens to kill her unless Kynch returns her son and clears her name. Unfortunately, Kynch doesn’t seem to share the same powerful parental instincts as our protagonist and refuses to confess, even with Aileen’s life on the line. Eventually, Sara backs down, unable to bring herself to harm an innocent child for the misdeeds of her evil father.

How does ‘Exterritorial’ end?

After releasing Aileen, Sara attacks Kynch in a one-on-one fight. She gets the drop on him, though he plays characteristically dirty and shoots her. Like many great movie villains before him, Kynch launches into a monologue revealing his evil plan, expecting that Sara will never live to tell the tale. Luckily, she managed to pocket a toy recording device from Aileen before abducting her, and plays the recording of Kynch’s confession over a loudspeaker to the entire facility. As Exterritorial wraps up, Kynch gets arrested by the proper authorities, and Sara’s son is eventually returned to her. Eight weeks later, Sara and Josh finally make it to the United States, and her PTSD seems to be on the mend.

Just before the credits roll on the whole affair, we hear the sound of a military helicopter approaching. It’s not immediately clear if this is meant to set up the next chaotic adventure or simply a nod to Sara’s improving grip on reality. Either way, the film ends with the heroes on top, the villains foiled and a tentative message of happily ever after.