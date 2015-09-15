Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the exclusive trailer debut for BET+’s Fighting To Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story, starring Pose‘s Dyllón Burnside as Dwen Curry, the Oakland fashion icon, celebrity stylist and mastermind behind The Gay Gangsters.

Directed by Joe Carroll and written by LaJill Hunt based on a story by Curry, the film also stars DB Woodside, AJ Johnson, Greg Mathis Jr., Mike Rob, Maurice Alpharicio, Erica Norrell, Rodrick Covington, Chanel Mack, Chantal Maurice, David Hammond, Jesse Lewis, Monroe Alise, Dominique Toney, Todd Kim Sue, Devin Nikki Thomas, Unique Jenkins, Sal Rendino and Faith Malonte.

The film focuses on Curry, who “secretly finances a lavish lifestyle by fraudulently acquiring millions of dollars using her criminal organization, The Gay Gangsters, all while grappling with family, love, identity, and trying to survive the dangers of leading a criminal life.”

Here’s the official film synopsis:

Based on the powerful true-life story, Detroit native Dwen Curry is forced to move to Oakland, California in the early 90s to overcome drug addiction and depression. There he finds success as a salon owner and celebrity stylist to LisaRaye McCoy, YoYo, Missy Elliot, DMX, Mariah Carey and more. Fueled by his desire for a lavish lifestyle and a drive to take care of those around him, Dwen leads a secret life as the criminal mastermind of an underground organization known as the Gay Gangsters, making millions from fraud. Dwen’s life is even more complicated by his sexuality, identity, and struggles with self-acceptance as Dwen journeys from being a gay man to fully accepting herself as transgender. Dwen’s rise to celebrity is followed by her fall when she is convicted for wire fraud and sent to prison. This coming-of-age tale is filled with glitz, glamour, and gangster moves as we witness Dwen’s trials and eventual triumphs to not only survive but to stand strong in her authentic truth.

The project is produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, Donte Lee, Kristin Iris Johnson and Vanda Lee. Patt Stevens is also a producer. Smallwood and Lee also executive produce with Burnside, Judge Gregory Mathis, Dyllón Burnside, Dwen Curry and Delece James. Jerry “Juke” Vine is the music producer. MegaMind Media is the production company.

Watch the trailer and check out first-look images below. The film premieres Feb. 27 on BET+.