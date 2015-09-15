Blavity’s Shadow and Act has the first look at the late Tony Todd in Final Destination Bloodlines. The film sees Tony Todd, who starred in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, Final Destination 3 and Final Destination 5, return to the franchise in what is his final on-screen role.

Here’s the movie’s logline: “Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefanie heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

The film also stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Rya Kihlstedt, with Brec Bassinger and Tony Todd.

It was directed Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky. The film was written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, from a story by Jon Watts, Busick and Evans Taylor, and based on characters created by Jeffrey Reddick.

It is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. Executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro.

The film hits theaters on May 16.