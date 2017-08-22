The first teaser for Season 3 of From has premiered.

Created and executive produced by John Griffin, the MGM+ series stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

“From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter,” reads the synopsis for the prior season. “As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Season Two explores just how far the residents of this nightmarish place are willing to go to find answers, even as chilling new threats to their safety – and their sanity – begin to emerge.”

Griffin produces From alongside show director Jack Bender and showrunner Jeff Pinkner. Also serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

Watch the new teaser for Season 3 of From below.