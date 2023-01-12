Amazon MGM Studios has found its cast for Viola Davis-starrer G20.

Deadline reports that Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, Antony Starr, Douglas Hodge, Ramón Rodríguez, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore, Christopher Farrar, Clark Gregg, John Googenakker and MeeWha Alana Lee have joined the thriller set during the political G20 Summit.

The cast join Davis in a film about the President of the United States (Davis) becoming the savior of the world’s leaders when she “must use all of her diplomatic and military skills to protect her family, her other presidents, and, of course, the whole planet,” according to a prior Shadow and Act report. The film is written by Noah and Logan Miller, with revisions by Caitlin Parris and Eric Weiss.

Davis was announced in the lead role of G20 in 2022. Davis and husband/producing partner Julius Tennon will also produce via JuVee Productions with Mad Chance’s Andrew Lazar.

Julie Rapaport, Amazon Studios head, said at the time how Amazon Studios is proud to have Davis partnering with them on the film.

“Viola is truly a one-of-a kind talent both in front of and behind the camera, and we can’t wait to watch her bring the dynamic character that is President Sutton to life.”