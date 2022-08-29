Gabrielle Union is using a popular social media trend to open up about the treatment of Black actresses in Hollywood.

Union took to her Instagram and created a video using the viral “We’re” TikTok trend, where users introduce themselves and explain who they are by making satirical references to anything that may be stereotypical of their profession, race, age demographic, or other forms of identity.

Union begins her video walking across the lawn, referring to questionable cases of mistaken identity and invalidated box office wins.

“I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, I’ve been mistaken for Garcelle Beauvais, Brandy, Ashanti, Sanaa [Lathan], Nia [Long], both Halles [Berry and Bailey] and both Reginas [King and Hall],” her clip begins. “I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, our box office successes never matter.”