Gabrielle Union is using a popular social media trend to open up about the treatment of Black actresses in Hollywood.
Union took to her Instagram and created a video using the viral “We’re” TikTok trend, where users introduce themselves and explain who they are by making satirical references to anything that may be stereotypical of their profession, race, age demographic, or other forms of identity.
Union begins her video walking across the lawn, referring to questionable cases of mistaken identity and invalidated box office wins.
“I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, I’ve been mistaken for Garcelle Beauvais, Brandy, Ashanti, Sanaa [Lathan], Nia [Long], both Halles [Berry and Bailey] and both Reginas [King and Hall],” her clip begins. “I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, our box office successes never matter.”
The clip then cuts to the 51-year-old seated while prepping for hair and makeup.
“I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood. Of course, I’m going to have to work until it’s… the end… because we can’t retire. We don’t make enough,” she states, using a filter to age her and her voice.
The Perfect Find actress then appears on screen, referencing Black people’s adaptation to non-verbal communication in mixed crowds.
“I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood, and, of course, I have mastered the art of communicating without communicating when we are around,” she says in full glam.
Toward the end of the clip, Union provides a clear and direct message as she gets ready for bed: “I’m a Black actress and producer in Hollywood, and, of course, my favorite phrase is, ‘Don’t f**k with my money.'”
While the “We’re” trend has been used to make light of generalizations about specific groups, the conversation about the mistreatment of Black creatives in Hollywood is real. Taraji P. Henson has been vocal about her plight to receive her worth as a leading lady. During a recent interview with Gayle King, The Color Purple star got emotional when expressing her frustrations and how she was “tired” of being underpaid as a Black woman navigating Hollywood.
“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said tearfully to King. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to; the math ain’t mathin’.”
Henson later addressed how the low wages have affected how she views her career and accomplishments.
“I’m only human. Every time I do something and break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to re-negotiate, I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m just tired,” she said.
Henson’s vulnerable moment was answered by immense support from fellow Black creatives, including Union herself, who at the time tweeted, “Not a damn lie told. Not. A. Damn. Lie. We go TO BAT for the next generation and hell even our own generation and above.”
She added, “We don’t hesitate to be the change that we all need to see AND it takes a toll on your mind, health, soul, and career if we’re keeping it 100.”
