Peacock has premiered the official trailer for their upcoming Gary Coleman new documentary, Gary.

Produced by RAW and directed by Robin Dashwood, the documentary chronicles Gary Coleman’s rise to fame as the breakout star of Diff’rent Strokes, to the controversy surrounding his shocking death at the age of 42.

Here’s the official description:

Gary follows the extraordinary story of Gary Coleman’s rise to international fame as the child star of Diff’rent Strokes; his struggles with fame; and the controversy surrounding his tragic death at the age of 42. For the first time, viewers will get insight into Coleman’s private world through exclusive interviews with his fellow actors, industry insiders and his estranged ex-wife and parents.

The 90-minute documentary will shed light on Coleman’s plight with depression, and will also feature exclusive interviews with his former co-star Todd Bridges, as well as former managers, his estranged parents, ex-wife and more.

Gary is executive produced by Louise Norman, Tom Sheahan, Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein. The doc will premiere exclusively on Peacock on Aug. 29.

Watch the first trailer for Gary below.