With the announcement of her debut album Glorious and the release of her latest single “Hollon,” GloRilla is ready for her close-up.
On Tuesday, the Memphis rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce her debut album and unveil its cover.
When does GloRilla’s debut album, Glorious, come out?
She tweeted, “GLORIOUS da album dropping 10/11. So grateful to be sharing this with y’all and as a little treat I’m blessing y’all with HOLLON tonight at midnight. AYEEEEE presave now !!”
On Friday, she dropped the official visualizer for “Hollon” via YouTube.
“Ho, you must not know what you just started/ Me and my b***hes go gnarly/ Give a f**k about this party/ We gon’ step on s**t regardless/ Get my goons, swipe that b***h, and then I dispute the charges/ Makin’ music, beatin’ on b***hes, I be really marchin,'” she raps in the first verse.
Following her 2024 mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla teased the arrival of her debut album during an interview with Good Morning America last summer.
Here’s what she previously said about the album:
“I plan on going number one,” she said at the time. “I’ve gotta make a song that gone have all the girls screaming and another anthem.”
One of her latest singles “TGIF” became a viral sensation this past summer, peaking at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. GloRilla opened for Megan Thee Stallion on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, which concludes later this month in New York City.
GloRilla is up for several BET Hip-Hop Awards (airing Oct. 8) this year. Her nominations include Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year for “Yeah Glo!” and Best Collaboration for “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion. The latter song even appeared on Barack Obama’s 2024 summer playlist.
Recently, GloRilla performed a mashup of “Yeah Glo!” and “TGIF” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
In her July 2024 cover story for Vibe, GloRilla opened up about her mindset to navigating her recent wins.
“Gotti told me don’t get comfortable. Keep your foot on the gas,” she said. “The moment you let up, everything will just go downhill… it’s about consistency and who can have longevity. That’s success.”