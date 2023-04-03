GloRilla took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her excitement: “Memphis made me Frayser raised me 🥹I got da key to my cityyyyy ahhhh 🥳🥳🥳🥳 Happy 901 day MEMPHIS !!!!!!”
Memphis made me Frayser raised me 🥹I got da key to my cityyyyy ahhhhh 🥳🥳🥳🥳Happy 901 day MEMPHIS!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ILujXxS3k5
— GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) September 2, 2024
The year 2024 is shaping out to be really special for GloRilla! Earlier this year, the 25-year-old rapper, who hails from Memphis, slayed as the opening act on Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, which concludes later this month.
In 2024 alone, GloRilla racked up three major hits: “Yeah Glo!,” “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “TGIF.” She’s the first artist to simultaneously reach the top 10 of US Urban Radio since Nicki Minaj in 2015.
On Sept. 11, GloRilla will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time. She’s also up for awards in four categories, including best collaboration for “Wanna Be” and song of the summer for “TGIF.”
In 2023, Gorilla received her first-ever Grammy nomination.
“All it takes is faith and manifestation. One, you actually got to put the work in and have discipline and know that it is there. You just gotta work for it,” she told the publication at the time. “I tell everybody that’s gonna get you a long way. Manifesting and having faith and actually working and reaching toward that goal. I don’t feel like it’s nothing you can’t accomplish if you have your mind set to it and you don’t ever stop or give up on it.”