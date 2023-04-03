In 2024 alone, GloRilla racked up three major hits: “Yeah Glo!,” “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “TGIF.” She’s the first artist to simultaneously reach the top 10 of US Urban Radio since Nicki Minaj in 2015.

On Sept. 11, GloRilla will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards for the first time. She’s also up for awards in four categories, including best collaboration for “Wanna Be” and song of the summer for “TGIF.”