Marlon Wayans is leaning into his psychological horror bag.

Deadline exclusively reports Wayans will star in the psychological sports horror film Goat for Universal and Jordan Peele’s Monkeyaw.

The project, based on a spec by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, centers on a promising young athlete who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star.

According to Deadline, Wayans was the top pick by studio execs to play the lead role. Additionally, screen tests are ongoing for the lead who will play the young athlete.

Universal EVP Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee Goat for the studio, while Justin Tipping is attached to direct. Tipping is known for his directorial debut, Kicks. Among his TV credits include Black Monday, The Chi, Flatbush Misdemeanors, Joe Vs Carole and Dear White People.

Peele will produce Goat alongside Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper and Jamal Watson. David Kern and Kate Oh will executive produce.

Most recently, Wayans was seen as George Raveling in the sports film Air, as well as music producer Ted White in the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, alongside EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.