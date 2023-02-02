In addition to serving as producers this season, Halo stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey. The returning cast includes Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy and Danny Sapani. New cast members include Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington. Fiona O’Shaughnessy and Tylan Bailey both return as series regulars.

Here’s the season 2 synopsis:

In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.

The series, led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, is set in the same universe as the massively popular and influential first Halo game for Xbox. The series follows the epic war between humanity and an extraterrestrial threat known as the Covenant in the 26th century, focusing on Master Chief, a supersoldier who might be humanity’s last hope.

Showtime produces Halo in collaboration with Amblin Television and 343 Industries. Executive producers include David Wiener with Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill serves as executive producer through Xbox/343 Industries with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie from One Big Picture and Gian Paolo Varani.

Watch the trailer below: