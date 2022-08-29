Ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the first trailer has been released for the upcoming film, Hard Truths.

It is the latest film from acclaimed director Mike Leigh, and sees him reunited with Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who starred in his nominated film, Secrets and Lies.

What is the movie Hard Truths about?

The official description reads in part:

Marianne Jean-Baptiste plays Pansy, a woman wracked by fear, tormented by afflictions, and prone to raging tirades against her husband, son, and anyone who looks her way. Meanwhile, her easygoing younger sister, played by Michele Austin, is a single mother with a life as different from Pansy’s as their clashing temperaments – brimming with communal warmth from her salon clients and daughters alike. This expansive film from a master dramatist takes us into the intensities of kinship, duty, and the most enduring of human mysteries: that even through lifetimes of hurt and hardship, we still find ways to love those we call family.

Outside of Jean-Baptiste and Austin, the film also stars David Webber, Tuwaine Barrett, Ani Nelson, Sophia Brown and Jonathan Livingstone. Georgina Lowe is the producer.

The trailer for Hard Truths offers a glimpse into the emotional landscape of the film. It opens with scenes of Pansy (Jean-Baptiste) grappling with her inner demons, displaying moments of raw vulnerability and explosive anger. The contrast between Pansy and her sister’s worlds is vividly portrayed, with Pansy’s chaotic and tense home life juxtaposed against her sister’s more serene and supportive environment. The trailer also hints at the dark humor Leigh is known for, as moments of levity punctuate the film’s heavier themes. The haunting score and stark cinematography enhance the emotional depth of the trailer, promising a film that will resonate with audiences long after the credits roll.

When does Hard Truths come out?

Watch the trailer below and check out photos below. After its September premiere at TIFF, the film releases in the United States on Dec. 6.

Photo: Bleeker Street

Photo: Bleeker Street