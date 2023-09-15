Prime Video’s hit series Harlem has closed its final chapter, and boy did it end with a bang.

Coming out of the gate swinging with Episode 1, Season 3 of the Prime Video series created by Tracy Oliver kicked off with a very unexpected pregnancy, which has turned into a season-long series of decision-making.

When Camille (Meagan Good) discovers she’s expecting, and with what seems to be her never-ending on-again-off-again relationship with Tyler Lepley’s Ian, she quickly understands that even the impossible is possible after being told she couldn’t conceive at the end of Season 2.

In true Harlem fashion, her girls, Quinn (Grace Byers), Tye (Jerrie Johnson) and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), are with her every step of the way, helping in what’s about to become the biggest decision of her life when she decides to accept her fate and become a mother, despite some reservations.

Outside of the Ian and Camille drama, this season brings closure for all of Harlem’s main characters in some way.

Does Tye get her girl back?

Not only does Tye right her wrongs from the mess her ego gets her into, but she walks away a better person. She plans to finally confront her family and let them know about her sexual orientation, something that she’s run away from for so many years.

In the show’s final season, Gail Bean’s character Eva brings Tye a challenge — she must face who she is deep down inside.

Quinn finally puts herself first … will she find love because of it?

Stepping outside of her comfort zone, Quinn does attempt to give an open relationship with Seth a shot, but she quickly shuts it down after an awkward dinner with his other woman.

There’s still a glimmer of hope for our lover girl, though. When Quinn attends a discovery meeting on becoming a mother without a spouse, she runs back into Isabela, her introduction into being in a same-sex couple during Season 2.

Angie finally gets her big break, but what does she lose because of it?

We open the third season of Harlem with Angie preparing for a wedding and landing the lead role in the Girls Trip musical, but by the end, her sights are no longer set upon tying the knot because it comes with too many compromises to her dream.

We do, however, see Angie’s talents shine bright and a culmination of her dreams from the first episode of Season 1 come true when she lands a movie role led by legendary director Malcolm D. Lee.

Welcoming baby Harlem

During the after-party for Angie’s big show, Camille’s water breaks. But there’s nothing to fear — daddy Ian came overly prepared and ready to get to the hospital to welcome their baby girl affectionately named Harlem, the city where it all started.

The final season of Harlem is now available for streaming on Prime Video.