Baton Rouge, Louisana native NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) has captured the attention of millions with his raw, unfiltered music that speaks to the struggles, triumphs and the harsh realities of life. His fans, known for their unwavering loyalty, have followed the 25-year-old’s every move as his career continues to rise, even amid a cloud of personal and legal controversies. From his breakthrough singles and chart-topping albums, NBA YoungBoy has solidified himself as one of the most prominent figures in modern hip-hop. But while his music has resonated with millions, the entertainer’s time in prison has kept fans on edge, eagerly awaiting any updates.

The question on hip hop head’s minds at this time is – has NBA YoungBoy been released from prison, and when can fans expect to see him back in the spotlight? Let’s dive into the details of his time behind bars, the charges that led to his sentence and what fans can expect as he transitions back into his music career.

What Was NBA Youngboy Charged With, and How Long Was He in Prison?

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

NBA YoungBoy’s legal journey has been long and tumultuous, spanning several years with multiple arrests and charges. Back in March 2021, the father of 12 was arrested on federal gun charges. At the time, he was facing a serious set of accusations after a police pursuit and an attempt to flee authorities. In the wake of his arrest, YoungBoy faced charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon – an offense that would significantly affect his future.

The issue began when NBA YoungBoy was stopped by authorities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following a video shoot. He was found with firearms, despite his previous conviction, and the situation quickly escalated into a legal nightmare. The case attracted the attention of the federal authorities, who pursued him on firearm possession charges due to his criminal background. This led to his detention while awaiting trial, and things only got more complicated when additional allegations emerged, including an ongoing investigation into other incidents of gun possession and related offenses.

In 2023, NBA YoungBoy finally pleaded guilty to charges related to firearms possession. His sentence – 23 months in federal prison – came as a result, with credit for time served while he awaited trial. During the Southern superstar’s time in prison, he also faced additional challenges, including a lengthy legal battle over probation violations that extended his time behind bars. His attorneys worked hard to ensure that the rapper would serve a fair sentence, even providing hope that his release would come sooner than expected.

Was the Louisiana Native Stabbed in Jail?

During NBA YoungBoy’s time in prison, rumors surfaced about an alleged stabbing incident involving the rapper, naturally sparking concern among his fans and the broader public. As a well-known celebrity, every detail of his time in prison was scrutinized, and speculations about his well-being swirled online. However, it seems that the claims about him being stabbed were mostly speculation.

While there were indeed reports of altercations involving NBA YoungBoy during his time behind bars, there has been no verified information suggesting that he was stabbed. The rapper did face challenges in prison (as most high-profile inmates do), but his fans can rest assured that he did not suffer severe injuries. Some followers were anxious about how YoungBoy would fare during his time behind bars, especially given his history of prior struggles with depression, but it seems their support helped carry him through.

Where Is NBA YoungBoy Right Now?

While the legal process and time behind bars have certainly been a heavy burden for NBA YoungBoy, there’s good news for his fans – he is on the road to recovery and reentry into the music scene. Earlier this week, XXL Mag confirmed the lyricist has been released from prison. His legal team has been working to ensure that he gets the chance to return to his family, career and fans as soon as possible. Despite their efforts, it’s worth noting he is also under a travel restriction so he can’t tour right off the bat.

Since his sentence is complete, NBA YoungBoy will transition to supervised probation. This is where he will need to comply with certain conditions (like travel restrictions). This probation period could help him reintegrate into society, although his freedom will remain limited as he’s on supervised release. “During that time, he will have to adhere to 10 special conditions, which include taking up to six monthly drug and alcohol screenings, completing a mental health evaluation, completing a substance abuse evaluation and more,” XXL reports.

There’s speculation regarding whether NBA YoungBoy will likely be placed in a halfway house. This is a type of facility designed to help inmates transition from prison life back into society, providing a structured environment where individuals can learn to adjust to the outside world while still being monitored. These programs help people reintegrate by providing employment, education and counseling services. For YoungBoy, this period will allow him to slowly reestablish his career and life outside of the prison system. His path to full freedom will be gradual, but fans are hopeful that their favorite artist will soon be back to his music and other projects.

The big question for NBA YoungBoy’s fans is whether the rapper will return to touring after his legal troubles and prison sentence. Although he has served his time and is not actively performing, his fans are hopeful that his release in 2025 will mark the beginning of his comeback. Given the current direction of his career and the loyalty of his fan base, it’s likely that the embattled star will take to the stage once he’s fully free from any legal constraints.

NBA YoungBoy has always been known for his intense connection with his fans. He has often shared intimate moments through social media, engaging with his audience in real time. After his time in prison, he is expected to release new music. A tour announcement would likely follow soon after he settles into life beyond bars. While no official dates have been announced as of this writing, the rapper’s team has hinted at a return to the stage. Fans can look forward to seeing him perform live once his probationary period ends and he is fully released, as DJ Akademiks has posted.

As of now, there’s no official confirmation of a specific timeline for NBA YoungBoy’s return to touring, but based on his popularity and his reputation as an artist with strong stage presence, it’s clear that his tours will be in high demand. With new music and the potential for a massive tour just around the corner, NBA YoungBoy’s return to the limelight is bound to make waves, cementing his place in the industry and allowing his fans to see him perform live once again.