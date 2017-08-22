The cast for Broadway’s new musical Hell’s Kitchen, from Alicia Keys, has been announced.

AKW Productions has announced that Tony Award-nominated actors Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee and Maleah Joi Moon will star in the Broadway premiere of Hell’s Kitchen, reprising the roles they originated during the Off-Broadway run at The Public Theater.

Created by Keys, Hell’s Kitchen features a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy winner Adam Blackstone, and music consulting by Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt.

“There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world,” the synopsis reads. “That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.”

Executive Produced by Aaron Lustbader, Hell’s Kitchen also sees Lee and Moon making their Broadway debuts.

Hell’s Kitchen will begin performances on Thursday, March 28 with an opening night set for Saturday, April 20 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre.