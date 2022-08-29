Peacock is set to premiere Here Come The Irish, an docuseries following the University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team this season.

The series will premiere on Aug. 29 and will drop episodes all season long. The series offers an unprecedented look into the lives of the players and coaches, both on and off the field, through behind-the-scenes footage and insightful interviews.

Here Come The Irish is produced by Fighting Irish Media, with Jon Asher, Katy Lonergan and Shalika Shetty serving as executive producers. John Fornaro is the director.

The series features interviews with key figures associated with the Notre Dame football program, including current head coach Marcus Freeman and former head coach Lou Holtz.

Fans will also hear from current players such as quarterback Riley Leonard and cornerback Benjamin Morrison, as well as other members of the Fighting Irish coaching staff and close affiliates of the University of Notre Dame.

Here’s the official description:

Here Come The Irish offers an in-depth look at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team, exploring their lives on and off the field. On the field, witness the intense training regimens, strategic game preparations, and the electrifying atmosphere of game days. Off the field, the series delves into the academic commitments, personal stories, and the motivation to be college football’s best. Through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a deep dive into the rich history of Notre Dame football, this series paints a comprehensive picture of the dedication, perseverance, and spirit that define this legendary program.

The release schedule for Here Come The Irish is as follows:

Aug. 29: Episodes 1 and 2

Dec. 5: Episodes 3 and 4

Dec. 19: Episodes 5 and 6

Jan. 16, 2025: Episode 7 (Finale)

In addition to the docuseries, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ 2024 Notre Dame Football games, allowing fans to follow the team’s journey throughout the season. Key games on the schedule include:

Sept 7 – 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Northern Illinois (NBC & Peacock)

vs. Northern Illinois (NBC & Peacock) Sept 21 – 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Miami (Ohio) (NBC & Peacock)

vs. Miami (Ohio) (NBC & Peacock) Sept 28 – 3:30 pm. ET vs. Louisville (Peacock)

vs. Louisville (Peacock) Oct 12 – 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Stanford (NBC & Peacock)

vs. Stanford (NBC & Peacock) Nov 9 – 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Florida State (NBC & Peacock)

vs. Florida State (NBC & Peacock) Nov 16 – 3:30 p.m. ET vs. Virginia (NBC & Peacock)

vs. Virginia (NBC & Peacock) Nov 23 – 7 p.m. ET vs. Army at Yankee Stadium (NBC & Peacock)

Watch the trailer below: