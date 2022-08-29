Roller Jam, a fun, new competition series from Max and Magnolia Network, rolled onto screens this week. Hosted by singer and actor Jordin Sparks, the show features talented teams from across the country competing for the title of America’s best roller-dancing team.
In the six episodes, teams will be judged by a panel of judges, including two-time Olympian and national figure skating champion Johnny Weir and Terrell Ferguson, a professional dancer/choreographer and roller skater.
“I’m looking at the kids skating, and you can feel the excitement. This is big; it’s for the culture,” Ferguson told Blavity’s Shadow and Act during an exclusive tour of the Roller Jam set.
The competition series celebrates the athleticism and artistry of the vibrant culture of roller skating.
Teams will face a series of challenges where they will be put to the test to showcase their choreography, speed and teamwork skills.
Viewers can look forward to everything from incorporated props to high-flying and flashy outfits.
“You’re not ready for what you are going to see,” the American Idol alum said. “I’ve had my jaw on the floor! Some things I would never even imagine being done!”
Sparks went on to mention the hip-hop, groove, flowy and cirque choreography styles that viewers will be shocked to see done on four wheels.
“It’s really, really cool. People are going to love it. It’s a family show. Everybody can sit down and watch it; it will make them happy and bring them together. But it’s serious and physical enough to draw you in to come back and see what’s happening next week,” the singer added.
No one appreciates the incredible artistry of roller skaters like Weir, who knows their acrobatics are more than just what they do on Venice Beach.
“I’m definitely not shocked by the athleticism,” he said.
The Olympian continued, “I’m shocked by how many different little corners of the roller skating world we’re touching.”
The different styles Weir mentioned are artistic, jam, disco, tap and even break dancing on skates.
Just as the choreography is essential, the music plays a large part in the competition. Each show’s soundtrack represents an era in music that impacted roller-skating culture.
This piece of the show can be seen with some of the guest judges joining Weir and Ferguson through the season, including Destiny Child’s Michelle Williams, rap icon Pepe, and 1980s dance queen Debbie Gibson.
Roller Jam is the first competition series produced by Magnolia Network, owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines. While the series is out of its typical roundup, it has remnants of the renovation network.
Not only will the winning team take home a grand prize of $150,000, but local roller rinks in their area will receive donations for renovations and programs to engage the community to get active and partake in fun skating activities.
“$150,000 is great for them [the teams], but every rink in America is struggling because land is expensive,” Ferguson said.
The former Soul Train dancer mentioned that the financial aid could have helped keep famous skating institutions such as Los Angeles’ World on Wheels and New York’s Grand Empire open.
He continued, “It’s a life-changing amount, not only for them but for the local rink. So, if we want to show this, we have to ensure we are giving back to the community that’s still there. Where will they put their skates on if there’s no local rink and be able to try and retry? I’m really excited to be a part of that, to be pouring back into the community. That’s important.”
Roller Jam airs on Thursdays on Max.