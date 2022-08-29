Roller Jam, a fun, new competition series from Max and Magnolia Network, rolled onto screens this week. Hosted by singer and actor Jordin Sparks, the show features talented teams from across the country competing for the title of America’s best roller-dancing team.

In the six episodes, teams will be judged by a panel of judges, including two-time Olympian and national figure skating champion Johnny Weir and Terrell Ferguson, a professional dancer/choreographer and roller skater.

“I’m looking at the kids skating, and you can feel the excitement. This is big; it’s for the culture,” Ferguson told Blavity’s Shadow and Act during an exclusive tour of the Roller Jam set.

The competition series celebrates the athleticism and artistry of the vibrant culture of roller skating.

Teams will face a series of challenges where they will be put to the test to showcase their choreography, speed and teamwork skills.

Viewers can look forward to everything from incorporated props to high-flying and flashy outfits.

“You’re not ready for what you are going to see,” the American Idol alum said. “I’ve had my jaw on the floor! Some things I would never even imagine being done!”