The first teaser trailer has been released for Highest 2 Lowest, the upcoming A24 film directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky.

The trailer’s release comes ahead of the film’s out-of-competition premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

This is the fifth film in the long-standing working relationship between Lee and Washington, and their first film together since 2006’s Inside Man.

What is ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ about?

The film itself is a reimagining of iconic filmmaker Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller, High and Low. As we previously reported, both films are based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain, which follows a businessman’s life becoming a shell of its former self after kidnappers demand a ransom payment.

Here’s the official logline: When a titan music mogul (Washington), widely known as having the “best ears in the business”, is targeted with a ransom plot, he is jammed up in a life-or-death moral dilemma.

Photo: A24

Alongside Washington and A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wrigh and Ilfenesh Hadera also star. Ice Spice and Aubrey Joseph are among other actors appearing in the film.

The screenplay is by William Alan Fox. The film is from A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures.

Photo: A24

When will ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ be released in theaters?

Producers are Escape Artists’ Todd Black and Mandalay Pictures’ Michael Berman. Lee executive produces through his company 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks with Mandalay Pictures’ Peter Gruber. Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham and Katia Washington also executive produce for Juniper Productions with Mandalay Pictures’ Jordan Moldo as co-producer.

It will be released in theaters on August 22 before dropping Sept. 5 on Apple TV+.

Watch the teaser trailer below: